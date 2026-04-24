Yogi Govt Grants Major Relief To Small Electricity Consumers In Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously taking important steps to improve the electricity system and provide relief to consumers. In this sequence, State Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma has taken a major decision in the interest of electricity consumers.

He stated, "Significant relief has been provided to consumers having domestic electricity connections up to 1 kilowatt. Even if their balance becomes negative, their electricity connection will not be disconnected for 30 days."

The Energy Minister has issued necessary instructions to officials in this regard. This facility has been implemented with the objective of providing relief to consumers.

The Energy Minister made it clear that even in case of a negative balance, under no circumstances will the connection be disconnected before the completion of a one-month cycle. Along with this, keeping transparency and consumer convenience in mind, it has been made mandatory to send 5 SMS alerts to consumers before disconnecting the connection.

This will provide them with an opportunity to make payment in time. In addition, relief has also been extended to consumers with 2 kilowatt connections. The electricity connection of such consumers will not be disconnected for a negative balance of up to ₹200. For them as well, a 5-stage SMS notification system has been implemented to avoid any inconvenience.

Considering the rising heat, Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma has also instructed officials in all districts to accelerate electricity maintenance work.

He stated that large-scale work has been carried out to strengthen electricity supply in the state. So far, approximately 30 lakh new electricity poles have been installed. Additionally, there has been a significant increase in transformer capacity.

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The Energy Minister expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the state providing the highest electricity supply in the country.

He said that during this extreme heat, the people of the state will not face any problems related to electricity. The government is fully alert and committed to ensuring uninterrupted and quality power supply.