Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Model Gains National Spotlight At Education Conclave 2026 In Lucknow | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: At the Education Conclave 2026 organized to discuss education reforms in India, Uttar Pradesh’s “Yogi Model” emerged prominently. At this national platform organized by the Central Square Foundation, Additional Chief Secretary Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma highlighted the transformation in the state’s basic and secondary education systems. The Uttar Pradesh model became the center of discussion among policymakers, experts and administrators from across states.

The conclave also featured detailed discussions on improving assessment systems, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), Early Childhood Education (ECE), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the use of EdTech. Under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, states shared their experiences and successful models.

During the session, Sharma explained that education reform in Uttar Pradesh has been driven by clear goals, continuous evaluation and empowered teachers. Target-based teaching, ongoing assessments, and a teacher-centric approach have given a new direction to the education system. Effective implementation of schemes has translated into tangible outcomes on the ground, leading to qualitative improvements in education.

He also noted that the state government has placed special emphasis on supporting teachers and ensuring their active participation. Initiatives such as mentor cadres like Academic Resource Persons (ARP), structured dialogue through cluster meetings, and regular monitoring of student progress through tools like “Talika” have made the system more accountable and result-oriented.

The assessment system is being redesigned with a corrective approach - used not as a means of reward or punishment, but as an effective tool to identify learning gaps and address them. This has increased the focus on actual learning outcomes. Schools facing challenges in achieving proficiency are being provided continuous guidance and support.

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At the same time, the effective use of technology has enabled real-time connectivity between administrators and teachers, allowing quick decision-making and efficient implementation - emerging as a major strength of the education system.

Additionally, instead of limiting the strategy to recognizing only “NIPUN schools,” emphasis is being placed on identifying and scaling successful practices across the state, accelerating the model’s expansion and institutional strengthening.