Yogi Adityanath Government Ensures 100% Complaint Resolution Via 181 Women Helpline

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, women’s safety and empowerment remain top priorities. In this direction, the 181 Women Helpline has emerged as a strong support system for women in times of crisis across the state. Achieving a 100% resolution rate for complaints received in 2025-26 is a significant accomplishment, reflecting the government’s commitment to women’s dignity and safety.

According to the data, more than 85,000 complaints were received on the 181 Women Helpline between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Most complaints were related to domestic violence, dowry harassment, cybercrime, and physical assault. There were also cases where women sought help for medical treatment at hospitals or for issues related to land and property.

Many women also contacted the helpline for assistance in obtaining ration supplies. All these cases were transferred to the concerned departments for resolution, and notably, the helpline successfully ensured satisfactory outcomes in all of them.

Women can directly contact the helpline for any kind of problem or information. Complaints are transferred to the concerned One Stop Center within two minutes. Thereafter, a designated female staff member in the respective district contacts the victim through a centralized dashboard, understands her issue, and provides all possible assistance.

The helpline operates 24×7, offering immediate support to women facing issues such as domestic violence, harassment, dowry abuse, and mental stress. In addition, victims are provided psychological, legal and social support.

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During the tenure of Yogi government, the scope and impact of this service have steadily expanded. With faster resolution, a sensitive approach, and strong technological support, the 181 Women Helpline has become a key pillar of women’s empowerment in the state, instilling a sense of security and dignity among women.

Director of the Women Welfare Directorate, Dr. Vandana Verma, said, “The state government is fully committed to ensuring women’s safety and respect. The 181 Women Helpline has emerged as a powerful medium in this direction, providing prompt assistance to women in need.”