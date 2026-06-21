Yogi Govt Focuses On Transparency In Land And Property Management

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, another significant initiative is taking shape in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen good governance, transparency and digital governance. With the objective of making immovable property registration, ownership verification and mutation processes simpler, more secure and technology-driven, the Stamp and Registration Department presented a comprehensive reform roadmap during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary.

The Yogi Government is continuously promoting the use of technology in administrative processes. In this direction, provisions have been proposed to bring greater transparency to the property registration and mutation system, enabling effective prevention of fake ownership claims, sale of disputed properties and fraudulent transactions.

During the presentation, a proposal was made to amend the Registration Act, 1908 by introducing new Sections 22-A, 22-B and 35-A, making prior verification of property ownership and rights mandatory.

The Yogi Government aims to develop a Unique Property ID for all rural and urban properties across the state. This ID will be linked to GIS mapping and official ownership records, making information related to property identification, ownership and records available with a single click.

In rural areas, work on preparing Gharouni under the Swamitva Yojana is already underway, while in urban areas, urban local bodies and development authorities will be entrusted with the responsibility of developing Unique Property IDs.

The state government is preparing to provide major relief to citizens. Under the proposed system, the mutation process will begin automatically as soon as property registration is completed.

For this purpose, records of various departments will be integrated, API-based data sharing will be implemented and a real-time record update system will be developed. This will eliminate the need for citizens to visit multiple departments and will save both time and resources.

In line with Central Government initiatives, the Yogi Government is also rapidly advancing the modernization of land records.

Under this initiative, every land parcel will be assigned a Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), known as 'Bhu-Aadhaar'. This geo-referenced identification number will help integrate land records with various digital platforms and GIS systems, ensuring that land-related records remain more accurate and up-to-date.

Under the proposed reforms, property tax registers will be linked with records maintained by the Stamp and Registration Department, Revenue Department, and electricity, water and sewer departments.

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This Common Property ID-based system will facilitate digital data sharing among different departments and make the tax collection process more efficient.

Experts believe that implementation of these reforms will reduce property-related disputes, provide citizens with faster and more transparent services, and enhance investor confidence.

This initiative by the Yogi Government will not only strengthen digital governance but will also provide new momentum to 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of Doing Business'.

It is being regarded as a significant step toward making Uttar Pradesh a leading state in technology-driven land and property management.