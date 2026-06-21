Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Orders Action Against Two Officials Over Illegal Sand Extraction Money Collection

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah | File Photo

Guwahati, June 20: Demonstrating the Assam Government's zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah ordered immediate action against two forest officials after reports of alleged illegal collection of money from vehicles involved in the transportation of sand and other forest produce came to his notice.

The allegations surfaced on Saturday from the Khopnikuchi area under the Hajo Forest Range, where local residents and vehicle owners accused Range Forest Officer Pranjal Barman of collecting money from each dumper and tractor in exchange for allowing illegal sand extraction from rivers within forest areas. It was further alleged that payments were collected through digital transactions, including Google Pay.

Taking serious note of the allegations, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah directed immediate departmental action. Following his instructions, Range Forest Officer Pranjal Barman was transferred with immediate effect.

Simultaneously, Forester Imtiaz Ahmed of the North Kamrup Forest Division, Rangia, was placed under suspension on charges of allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

The swift action underscores the State Government's commitment to transparency, accountability and the protection of Assam's forest resources. Further departmental inquiry into the matter is expected to follow.