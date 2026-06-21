BEST Strike Drives Mumbai Metro Ridership Surge: Aqua Line Up 40%, Line 1 Crosses Four Lakh | Pic | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The second day of the BEST employees’ strike on Saturday led to a sharp rise in metro ridership across Mumbai, with thousands of commuters turning to Metro services as an alternative to the disrupted bus network.

Aqua Line Sees 40% Jump

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) recorded a ridership of 1,42,428 passengers till 7 pm on June 20, compared to 1,01,838 passengers during the same period on June 13, marking an increase of nearly 40 per cent. The surge came as commuters struggled to find bus services due to the ongoing strike.

A similar trend was seen on Metro Line 1 between Ghatkopar and Andheri. According to officials, ridership till 6.30 pm was already higher by 60,706 passengers compared to the first Saturday of the month on June 6. Metro Line 1 had recorded a total ridership of 3,58,800 passengers on June 6, and officials expected Saturday’s numbers to cross the four-lakh mark by the end of service.

Stations Crowded During Peak Hours

The continued disruption of BEST bus operations forced many office-goers, students and daily commuters to rely on metro services for travel. Metro stations witnessed heavy footfall throughout the day, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.

The spike in ridership highlights the growing dependence on Mumbai’s metro network and its crucial role in keeping the city moving during large-scale disruptions in public transport services.

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