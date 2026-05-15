Yogi Govt Ensures Swift Justice As OBC Commission Clears 2,962 Complaints

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is ensuring justice for all sections of society with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.'

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the State Commission for Backward Classes has been continuously hearing complaints and ensuring their prompt resolution.

From 2024 to April 2026, the Commission resolved more than 87 percent of the total complaints received.

In line with the intentions of the Yogi government, the Commission has not only disposed of a large number of pending cases but has also ensured timely action on newly filed complaints.

The Yogi government has prioritized the speedy resolution of issues faced by people belonging to backward classes, effective hearing of complaints, and strong administrative action.

As a result of the active functioning of the State Commission for Backward Classes , a large number of people have received justice.

According to figures released by the Commission, a total of 3,394 complaints were received between September 2024 and April 2026. Out of these, 2,962 cases have been resolved after hearings and due action. Thus, more than 87 percent of the complaints have been disposed of.

Students also approach the Commission seeking help regarding issues related to scholarships and educational facilities.

In addition, people submit representations to be included in the backward classes category.

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A total of 324 representations related to the inclusion, exclusion, and amendment of castes in Schedule-I of Other Backward Classes in Uttar Pradesh were received. Out of these, 307 cases have been resolved after hearings and necessary action.

Chairman of the State Commission for Backward Classes , Rajesh Verma, said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is committed to ensuring speedy justice for people belonging to backward classes."

He said that the objective of the Commission is not merely to receive complaints, but to provide real relief to affected people.