Uttar Pradesh Emerges As India’s New Centre Of Strategic Power Under CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Image

India’s national security is no longer defined only by physical presence at the borders. Today, a nation’s strategic strength is equally determined by its defence manufacturing capabilities, technological self-reliance, a sound research and development infrastructure, and an equally well-developed military-industrial base. In this transformation, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most compelling success story in India. Once synonymous with backwardness and administrative lethargy, the state is now carving out a new identity as the country’s leading centre for defence and strategic manufacturing and a well-developed military-industrial infrastructure.

The change goes far beyond investment numbers; it represents a fundamental strategic shift — transitioning from being merely a “consumer state” to a powerful “defence production engine” for the nation. The most visible symbols of this transformation are the AK-203 assault rifle project in Amethi and the BrahMos Aerospace Complex in Lucknow.

AK-203 project symbolises defence self-reliance

The AK-203: The Indian version of the world-renowned AK series — the AK-203 — is now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh. The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited facility in Amethi is far more than just a factory; it has become a powerful emblem of India’s strategic self-reliance. Gas-operated with a rotating bolt, the AK-203 weighs approximately 3.8 kg. It has an effective range of 800 metres, a rate of fire of up to 700 rounds per minute, a muzzle velocity of 715 metres per second, and a detachable 30-round magazine — making it highly effective in modern combat scenarios.

Yet its real significance lies not just in its specifications and characteristics but in its progressive indigenisation. What began with 85% Russian and only 15% Indian content has today evolved into a largely indigenous product. Most critical components are now manufactured in India, with the assembly taking place in Amethi and key contributions coming from the Small Arms Factory in Kanpur and other Indian manufacturing units.

This is not merely a rifle being produced; it signifies that Bharat is no longer a major buyer of defence equipment but a nation that designs, develops, and manufactures its own defence equipment.

BrahMos production boosts strategic capabilities

Production of BrahMos: The second pillar of Uttar Pradesh’s strategic rise in defence manufacturing is the BrahMos missile system. The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile is now being produced in Lucknow. This is not just a technological achievement; it is a demonstration of India’s military resolve to produce what it needs indigenously.

Recently, Bharat marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. The timing was poignant, coming as the country continues to heal from the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were massacred. It was not just an attack on civilians; it was an assault on India’s soul, social harmony, and national dignity.

India responded decisively. The BrahMos missiles that struck terrorist infrastructure and Pakistani airbases were produced as part of the manufacturing chain in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This was more than a display of military strength. It was a clear declaration by a new Bharat — one that possesses both the capability and the will to take firm and decisive action against terror and protect its citizens. Behind this capability stands the growing defence manufacturing ecosystem on UP’s soil, a big leap towards self-reliance.

Defence corridor driving industrial transformation

The Defence Corridor: The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor is one of the Yogi government’s most visionary initiatives. Spanning six nodes — Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, and Lucknow — this corridor is not merely an industrial project; it forms a vital part of India’s long-term defence strategy.

Under this project, the government has acquired approximately 1,649 hectares of land. So far, 197 MoUs have been signed, promising investments worth Rs 34,844 crore and generating 52,658 direct jobs. Of these, 172 MoUs are defence-related, with 62 industries already allotted 977.54 hectares of land. These have attracted Rs 11,997.45 crore in investment and created 14,256 direct jobs.

Nine industrial units have already been established and have commenced production. In a state where earlier grand announcements often failed to materialise, UP today has broken that pattern and the myth. It is now turning policies into tangible outcomes and setting a benchmark for other states to move towards perfection and efficiency.

UP attracting global investment in defence sector

Defence manufacturing is a sector where investors prioritise more than just financial returns. They seek political stability, a positive law and order situation, policy continuity, and administrative reliability.

A state that industrialists once avoided is now attracting global companies with proposals in defence manufacturing, aircraft maintenance, semiconductors, electronics, data centres, and deep-tech sectors. The Yogi government’s outreach in sending delegations to Singapore, Japan, and Europe has successfully positioned UP as an emerging reliable and credible defence manufacturing destination, thus strengthening international confidence.

A robust defence industry is not built on large arms factories alone. Its real strength lies in its supply chain. UP has integrated Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into this ecosystem, giving the sector a broad and inclusive foundation.

Small and medium industries across the state are now supplying components for defence production. This is enhancing local technical capabilities, creating employment, and decentralising economic activity. Cities like Kanpur, Aligarh, and Lucknow are being recognised not just for traditional industries but also for high-precision engineering and defence supply networks.

Defence expansion creating opportunities for youth

A New Direction for the Youth: For decades, UP’s youth were forced to migrate to other states in search of jobs. The expansion of the defence sector is changing that narrative, as suitable jobs are being created within the state. Opportunities are now growing in high-tech manufacturing, design, machining, electronics, research, testing, and quality control.

A new generation is emerging — not just job-seekers, but skilled nation-builders and job creators, fully equipped with technical expertise.

The defence industrial ecosystem developing in UP is more than an economic expansion; it is a national commitment tied to India’s self-respect, dignity, self-reliance, and strategic sovereignty. When BrahMos missiles roll out of Lucknow, AK-203 rifles are assembled in Amethi, and new units take shape in Jhansi and Kanpur, it is not mere industrial output; it is the expansion of India’s strategic autonomy and defence self-reliance.

UP has proved that strong and visionary leadership, decisive policies, and strong administration can transform any state into a national power centre.

Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi is a highly decorated retired officer of the Indian Army who served for over 40 years. His career was defined by strategic leadership in both operational and administrative roles.