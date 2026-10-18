Yogi Govt Doubles Agricultural Scholarship Seats For Children Of Farmers, 2,820 Meritorious Students To Benefit Now | X

Lucknow: To provide better opportunities for agricultural education to the next generation of farmers and promote rural talent, Yogi government has expanded the scope of Mukhyamantri Krishak Chhatravritti Yojana. Under this State Agricultural Produce Market Council scheme, the number of scholarship seats has been doubled. Alongside this, financial assistance provided to students has also been increased significantly. This expansion will help more meritorious students from farming families in the state pursue higher education in agriculture.

Under the revised provisions, the prescribed number of students eligible for scholarships at each agricultural university and agricultural institution has increased from 45 to 90. In contrast, the number at each agricultural college has increased from 15 to 30. Accordingly, total number of prescribed scholarship seats under the scheme has increased from 1,410 to 2,820. Eligible students will now receive an annual scholarship of Rs. 60,000.

This Yogi government initiative will support talented children from farming and agricultural laborer families who face challenges in pursuing higher education because they lack financial resources. It will also create opportunities to promote agriculture-based knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the state by encouraging young people to specialize in fields such as agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and animal husbandry.

Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Chhatravritti Yojana, the monthly scholarship amount has increased from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000. As a result, selected students will now receive Rs. 60,000 annually, up from Rs. 36,000. This means each student will receive an additional Rs. 24,000 per year. This will help students meet education-related expenses and reduce the financial burden on their families.

Through the scheme, scholarships amounting to approximately Rs. 22.90 crore have been provided to 6,454 students during the financial years 2017-18 to 2025-26. With the prescribed number of scholarship seats now doubled, more students will have the opportunity to benefit from this assistance. The scheme provides scholarships to eligible students at 11 agricultural universities and institutions and 61 agricultural colleges across the state.

Under the revised provisions, the prescribed number of scholarships at agricultural universities and institutions for undergraduate courses in agriculture has increased from 25 to 50; for undergraduate home science courses, from six to 12; for postgraduate courses in agriculture, from 10 to 20; and for postgraduate courses in home science, from four to eight. Similarly, at agricultural colleges, the number of scholarships at the undergraduate level has increased from 10 to 20, while at the postgraduate level it has risen from five to 10. The scheme also covers eligible students studying agriculture, horticulture, forestry, animal husbandry, and related subjects.

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Scheme benefits eligible students who are children of farmers and agricultural laborers residing in UP, as well as those who are fully dependent on them. For undergraduate courses, the scheme prescribes a minimum of 70% marks in Intermediate examinations conducted by the UP Board and 85% marks for students from other boards. For postgraduate courses, a minimum of 70% marks at undergraduate level is required. Students are selected based on prescribed eligibility criteria and merit.

Mandi Council Director Jitendra Pratap Singh said that, under CM Yogi's leadership, the focus is on providing better opportunities for higher agricultural education to meritorious children of farmers and agricultural laborers. He noted that increasing the number of scholarships and the amount of financial assistance would help talented students from economically weaker farming families continue their education and build a future in the agricultural sector.