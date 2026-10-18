Yogi Government Rapidly Expanding Tourism In Vindhyachal | File Image

Lucknow/Mirzapur, October 18: Religious tourism in Vindhyachal is expanding beyond Maa Vindhyavasini Mandir to encompass the entire 'Vindhya Trikon'. Around 1.84 crore devotees visited the Maa Vindhyavasini, Maa Kali Khoh, and Maa Ashtabhuja temples in 2025. In 2023, this number was approximately 1.15 crore.

Thus, devotees visiting the three temples increased by around 60% in two years. The centuries-old 'Vindhya Trikon Parikrama' is now emerging as a new identity for religious tourism. Yogi government is also working to expand this sacred pilgrimage route by developing a Shaktipeeth circuit.

The number of devotees visiting Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, part of Vindhya Trikon, continues to rise. While around 73 lakh devotees visited the shrine in 2023, the figure rose to 78.15 lakh in 2024 and reached approximately 1.20 crore in 2025. This represents an increase of around 64% in the number of devotees over two years. This surge in faith is continuing at a rapid pace in 2026 as well. From January to August alone, around 90 lakh devotees had visited Maa Vindhyavasini. This figure is about 75% of the total number of visitors recorded in the previous year. Notably, these figures are from before Sharadiya Navratri. With the influx of devotees increasing during Navratri, number of visitors to the Dham could set a new record.

Along with Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, devotees visiting Maa Kali Khoh and Maa Ashtabhuja temples have also increased rapidly. The expansion of religious tourism in Vindhyachal is reflected in the growing number of visitors to these two temples as well. In 2023, around 42.36 lakh devotees visited Maa Kali Khoh and Maa Ashtabhuja temples combined. In 2025, this figure rose to about 64 lakh, a more than 51% increase in two years. The figures indicate that devotees visiting Vindhyachal are now offering prayers not only at Maa Vindhyavasini's shrine but also at the shrines of Maa Kali Khoh and Maa Ashtabhuja. As a result, Vindhya Trikon Parikrama is emerging as a major religious tourism attraction.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, "The growing number of devotees in Vindhyachal reflects the positive impact of development works. Under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Vindhyachal Dham is being developed as a comprehensive Shakti tourism destination. Vindhyachal will become a key center of the state's expanded Shaktipeeth circuit. This will help connect devotees from India and abroad with UP's rich tradition of Shakti worship and promote religious tourism."

The state is spending around ₹208.09 crore to improve devotee facilities and revamp religious sites in Vindhyachal. Under this initiative, facilities are being expanded at Maa Ki Paidi, along connecting roads, the Parikrama route, nearby roads and within the main temple complex. Alongside development around the Vindhyavasini Swaroop Devi Temple, basic facilities are also being strengthened in the Ashtabhuja and Kali Khoh areas. The ropeway has played an important role in making access to hilltop temples easier. This has been particularly convenient for elderly devotees and families.

Meanwhile, under the Trikon Parikrama Yojana, a ₹35.50 crore project to develop the Maa Kali Khoh area reached the tendering stage in October. These efforts make it clear that government's focus is no longer limited to the main temple, but is on developing the entire Vindhya Trikon into a well-equipped religious tourism destination.

Along with expanding facilities in Vindhyachal, efforts to organize religious tourism have also gained momentum. Under the 'Visit My State' initiative, Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has launched two special travel packages. The first package, covering two days and one night, connects Varanasi and Vindhyachal. Under this package, tourists can visit the temples and ghats of Kashi as well as all three goddess temples of the 'Vindhya Trikon'. The second package, covering two nights and three days, links Lucknow, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, and Prayagraj into a single religious travel circuit. This will allow devotees to experience the tradition of Shakti worship at Maa's Dham while also visiting major pilgrimage sites in Kashi and the Sangam region.

Amrit Abhijat, ACS, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Department, said the growing number of devotees in Vindhyachal is strengthening the state's circuit-based tourism strategy. State government is focusing on making travel easier for devotees through better connectivity, improved facilities, convenient darshan arrangements, and well-organized travel packages. This will increase tourists' stay duration and enable local businesses and communities to benefit from tourism-generated income.

Promoting the Vindhya Trikon Parikrama is expected to strengthen the local economy. Increased movement of devotees can expand businesses related to hotels, transport, guides, and food services, as well as the sale of flowers, garlands, and prasad. This will not only boost religious tourism but also create new local employment opportunities.