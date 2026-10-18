Yogi Government Makes Jails Impregnable, Security Strengthened With AI-Based CCTV And Electric Fencing | ANI

Lucknow: Yogi government continues to work to make jails across the state more secure, modern, and technologically equipped. Under this initiative, changes are being introduced at several levels, from strengthening inmate surveillance and perimeter security to ensuring transparency in administrative operations and promoting inmates' educational development.

Accordingly, number of CCTV cameras in the state's jails has been increased to more than 7,000. At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based surveillance systems and modern security equipment is further strengthening jail security.

P.C. Meena, DG, Prisons and Correctional Services, said the Yogi government is focusing on making jail security arrangements effective while also simplifying administrative procedures and making them transparent and time-bound. Accordingly, the government is continuously expanding the use of technology in line with CM Yogi's vision, so tasks related to inmate surveillance, production before courts, and premature release can be carried out more systematically.

He said the state has continuously expanded CCTV coverage to strengthen security arrangements in its jails. In June 2025, the state's jails had approximately 4,900 CCTV cameras. Their number has now increased to more than 7,000. This has made the surveillance system inside jails more extensive than before. These CCTV cameras continuously monitor inmates' activities in barracks. In addition, the AI-based JARVIS system is being used to further strengthen jail surveillance. More than 750 of these AI-based cameras are connected to the headquarters control room.

DG P.C. Meena said jail security is not limited to surveillance within the premises. Necessary steps are also being taken to strengthen external and perimeter security. In this direction, fencing wire has been installed along the main walls of jails. An electric fencing system has also been installed to strengthen perimeter security. These arrangements are intended to strengthen the external security of jail premises and reduce security-related risks.

He said the focus is on creating a multi-layered security system in jails by combining CCTV surveillance with measures such as fencing systems. Moreover, 'e-Prisons Early Release Processing Module' has been introduced for the prompt and transparent disposal of premature release cases. UP is the first state in country to implement this module. It seeks to streamline the process for premature release cases and reduce the time required to dispose of them. This initiative is an important step towards promoting digital systems in jail administration and strengthening procedural transparency.

As part of the administrative and technological modernization of jails, establishment of a Measurement Collection Unit (MCU) room in every jail has been completed. Meanwhile, the process of making jail headquarters and administrative offices paperless has begun. Objective is to organize office work more efficiently and move document-related procedures forward through digital means.

In addition, Video Conferencing (VC) units are being established in all jails across the state to make producing inmates before courts easier and safer. This arrangement will promote technological coordination between courts and jails. It may also make it more convenient for inmates to appear in court.

Furthermore, the process of installing solar panels on jail rooftops is underway to promote energy efficiency and alternative energy in jails. In addition, the state is installing solar high-mast lights in 58 jails. These initiatives aim to encourage the use of alternative energy sources and improve lighting arrangements within jail premises.

Moreover, to meet inmates' educational and knowledge-enhancement needs, the state has established digital libraries in 74 jails across the state. These libraries provide inmates with digital resources for reading and learning.