UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Harish Dwivedi’s Village, Pays Tribute To His Late Mother

Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Teliyajot village in Basti Sadar tehsil on Sunday to express his condolences on the demise of Yashoda Devi, mother of Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary and former MP Harish Dwivedi. She had been unwell for the past few days.

The Chief Minister’s helicopter landed at 11:15 am at a helipad set up in Kudi village under Nagar police station limits. He then travelled by car to Teliyajot village. At Mr Dwivedi’s residence, the Chief Minister paid floral tribute to a portrait of the late Yashoda Devi. He interacted with Harish Dwivedi and other family members and offered them comfort in their hour of grief.

The Chief Minister said, "This was an extremely difficult time for the family. For any child, the loss of a mother is one of the most painful moments in life. May Lord Shri Ram give the entire family the strength to bear this sorrow."

On the occasion, BJP Gorakhpur region president Vinod Rai, BJP district president Vivekanand Mishra, Harraiya MLA Ajay Singh and others also paid floral tribute to the late Yashoda Devi and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.