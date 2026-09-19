Yogi Govt Deploys 606 Teams In 25 Districts To Prevent Lumpy Virus

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department is undertaking a comprehensive prevention and control campaign in Uttar Pradesh to protect livestock from lumpy skin disease. A total of 606 teams have been deployed across 25 districts, with surveillance, treatment and vaccination efforts intensified in affected and potentially affected areas.

During this period, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Mukesh Mesharam said that special vigilance and effective control measures are being ensured in the affected districts. Effective measures such as ring vaccination, isolation of infected animals, vector control, disinfection and cleanliness should be given priority to prevent the disease. The vaccination campaign should be conducted on a large scale and its regular review should be ensured. It should be ensured that veterinarians remain present at veterinary hospitals at the scheduled time and that vaccination campaigns are accelerated by organising camps in villages. Special attention should be paid to ensuring 100 per cent vaccination by providing necessary training to Pashu Sakhis, paravets and Maitris.

He directed that public awareness meetings be organised with public representatives, cattle rearers and gaushala operators and that information on preventive measures against the disease be made available on a wide scale.

He also emphasised ensuring adequate supply of green fodder at every cow shelter. Under the departmental campaign, 16,08,548 animals have been vaccinated across the state so far. Meanwhile, 9,003 animals have reportedly been affected by lumpy skin disease infection so far. Along with identification of affected animals, special attention is being paid to their treatment and necessary medical management.

The 606 teams deployed for prevention of the lumpy virus are monitoring the health of animals by visiting villages. The teams are making livestock owners aware of the symptoms of the disease, preventive measures and the need to keep infected animals separate from other animals. Upon receiving information about suspected cases, veterinary teams are being activated immediately.

Considering vaccination an important measure for controlling lumpy skin disease, the department is conducting campaigns in affected and vulnerable areas. More than 16 lakh animals have been vaccinated so far. Livestock owners are also being urged to get their animals vaccinated on time and, upon observing symptoms of the disease, immediately inform the nearest veterinary hospital or departmental team.

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The department is advising livestock owners to maintain cleanliness, prevent vector insects such as mosquitoes and flies around animals, and keep infected animals separate from healthy animals. Emphasis is being laid on getting immediate medical examination if lumps on the body, fever, skin lesions or other abnormal symptoms are observed in animals.

The state government’s effort is to control the spread of lumpy skin disease through timely identification of infection, effective surveillance, vaccination and treatment, thereby protecting livestock as well as reducing the economic losses suffered by livestock owners.