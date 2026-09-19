Patients Will Be Able To Share Their Test Reports With Healthcare Providers Whenever Required In The Future | File Picture

Lucknow: Yogi government is continuously taking steps to connect healthcare services with modern technology and provide better, more convenient services to patients. In this direction, preparations are underway to send the reports of patients undergoing tests at the labs of government hospitals to 'Aarogya Setu' app on their mobile phones, so that they can securely keep their lab reports with them in the form of electronic health records.

Secretary, Medical and Health, Ritu Maheshwari said several initiatives have been undertaken under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) at the Chief Minister's direction. She said preparations are underway to send patients' test reports to the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, which they can share with healthcare providers whenever needed in the future.

Meanwhile, in more than 900 government hospitals across the state, Laboratory Information System (LIS) has been integrated with the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). With this system, patients no longer have to make repeated visits to hospitals to obtain their lab reports. At the same time, doctors have also found it considerably easier to provide treatment as lab reports are received promptly. She stated that lab reports are being sent to patients through WhatsApp and SMS. So far, messages regarding around 58.07 lakh lab reports have been sent on WhatsApp, while 37.66 lakh reports were sent on WhatsApp. Similarly, around 46.50 lakh SMS messages have been sent, of which lab reports were sent to 31.40 lakh patients.

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Secretary, Medical and Health, stated that with the integration of LIS-HMIS, patients no longer have to register repeatedly for laboratory tests. This saves patients' time while ensuring they receive timely treatment. Doctors are also benefiting from this. Because test results are available directly on the HMIS portal, doctors do not have to wait for reports. This helps in expediting the treatment process based on the patient's test report. Along with this, the system has eliminated manual and duplicate data entry.