UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hands Over Appointment Letters To 818 Newly Appointed Candidates In Various Departments

Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched one lakh new jobs under ‘Mission Rojgar’. He handed over appointment letters to 818 newly selected candidates and wished them well. Addressing the Samajwadi Party leaders who raise questions about government, CM Yogi said, "You keep counting; we will appoint more than one lakh youths in six months. Today, we are giving appointment letters for three departments. On Sunday too, we will give appointment letters to around one thousand youths. This process will continue uninterrupted. We will appoint 36,000 youths in UP Police and 41,000-42,000 in Home Guards. Their medical and physical processes are underway. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the results in the next six months, providing opportunities to 25,000-30,000 new youths. UPSSSC also recruits 20,000-25,000 youths. Their results will come in three to four months. After UPPSC examinations too, 15,000-16,000 youths will get appointments in different departments."

At a grand program at the Lok Bhawan auditorium, CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to 818 youths selected for various departments. A short film on Mission Rojgar was also screened. CM congratulated the officials of UPPSC and UPSSSC and stated, "When commissions and boards do not become victims of the politics of government and the examination process is completed with integrity, the results also reflect the same."

Chief Minister stated, "So far, 9.5 lakh youths have been given appointments. We will give appointment letters to one lakh youths within six months. Let those who created a ruckus before 2017 keep counting; we will keep giving appointment letters. Before 2017, the government disgraced the entire process by placing relatives and favorites on commissions and boards. Not even a single recruitment was conducted honestly. There was a well on one side and a ditch on the other for the youth. There were no jobs in UP and there was a crisis of identity outside the state, because of which their dreams were shattered. Due to corrupt, discriminatory functioning and sick mentality of the then government, UP became a 'BIMARU' state."

CM said, "Before 2017, an ineligible person was made the Chairman of UPPSC. Because of his ruckus, the court and youth had to come out on the streets and say that he should be made to rot in jail for life. In 2017, the youth also took a major decision to change the government. Our government expanded the Mission Rojgar program in line with PM Modi's vision. The previous government could not respect the strength, power and talent of the youth; we considered UP's strength as an economic opportunity. They had locked the opportunities within UP; we attempted to unlock that potential through talented youth. The result is now visible."

Chief Minister observed, "When talented youth become the strength of UP, state will establish itself as number-one economy. In every field, it will establish its place as the new UP of New India. UP is the heartland of country, the land with highest fertility, the state with most abundant water resources and a state moving forward with traditional enterprises. Once the state with the highest per capita income, it went through a phase of political transition that created an identity crisis among the youth. During that period, no one was safe. The youth did not get a platform according to their interests."

CM alleged, "Before 2017, the preaching 'Chacha-Bhatija' duo used to fearlessly set out to loot jobs, but after 2027, they will not even remain in a position to preach. Those who turned the state from a state of festivities into a state of disorder, those who left farmers to commit suicide and citizens of UP to die of hunger should not be tolerated, because this was not a matter of a mistake, but of mischief. We are now free from this black spot."

CM alleged, "There were many recruitments during SP government in which even those who had not applied received appointment letters, while those who had applied kept watching. I appeal to the youth: play with the future of those who played with your future. Babasaheb has given you this power through the Constitution."

CM stated, "After the government was formed, zero tolerance was implemented in every field. Now no person in UP faces an identity crisis. People from other states are also overwhelmed when they see UP's achievements. SP government considered challenges to be problems. They continued to carry out dishonesty and corruption through family syndicates. Before 2017, UP was considered among the poorest states. Still, we took the challenge and turned it into a solution, and succeeded in making UP's per capita income, economy, women's workforce, and budget three times larger. UP has been a revenue-surplus state for six years, is an important part of India's growth engine and is counted among the top-3 economies. With the strength to think with one voice and together, UP is now known for infrastructure, economic growth, ODOP, MSME sector and other areas. More than three crore people have been given employment in the MSME sector. This sector was lying closed before 2017."

Chief Minister stated, "The greatest misfortune of any society is when a craftsman/artisan has to wander from door to door in search of work as a laborer. This means that governments of that time did not respect his skill. We gave him respect, a market, technology, and a platform, and he stood up again. UP is exporting products worth lakhs of crores. Money is reaching craftsmen and artisans. When there is a glow on their faces, UP moves forward rapidly."

CM stated, "Before 2017, farmers used to commit suicide. Projects had remained pending for decades. There were no seeds, fertilizers, technology or markets. The previous government created middlemen who would consume the farmer's share. They had created land, sand, cattle, copying and land mafias, who were destroying the energy of youth. Today, UP has freed itself from all these and created a new identity as a state of festivities."

Chief Minister informed, "The fourth edition of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be organized in Gautam Buddha Nagar from September 25 to 29. Six hundred and fifty foreign buyers will purchase UP products. More than 2,500 exhibitors will participate. Products made by UP's youth, craftsmen, artisans, and entrepreneurs will be showcased. They will receive large orders."

CM said, "Before 2017, UP had the largest youth population, but there was an absence of a startup ecosystem. At that time, there were barely 120 startups; today, more than 24,000 startups are operating in UP. Half of these startups are run by half of the population, through which they do business worth thousands of crores. Digital India and Standup India have effectively advanced the Prime Minister's vision. Double-engine BJP government has implemented Mission Rojgar honestly. PM Modi ji is also giving appointment letters to 51,000 youths."

CM stated, "Before 2014, Ayush had no identity, but PM Modi ji constituted a new ministry and gave recognition to Traditional Medicine. Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Homeopathy, Unani and others were given a platform. A center is being operated in Delhi on the lines of AIIMS. Before 2014, no one thought about pharmacy and diploma degrees in Ayurveda, AYUSH, or Homeopathy, but that is no longer the case. Prime Minister gave AYUSH a platform. We worked on modern and traditional medicine. Now AYUSH universities, medical colleges and others are being established. A review is being conducted regarding the timeliness of the recruitment process, from advertisement to distribution of appointment letters, as well as merit. Earlier, as soon as advertisements were issued, syndicates and gangs would get busy with extortion. The remaining shortcomings would be completed through interviews. We have abolished the interview system in Group-3 and 4 recruitment."

AYUSH Minister Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Minister of State for Medical Education and Family Welfare Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma and others were present on the occasion.