Trade With Tradition: UP’s Cultural ‘Mahakumbh’ To Be Showcased Before Global Guests | X

Lucknow/Greater Noida: With the objective of presenting Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, trade and cultural identity on a global platform, a variety of cultural programmes will be organised at the UP International Trade Show from September 25 to 29. Through the efforts of the Yogi government, Uttar Pradesh is getting an opportunity to present its rich cultural heritage before the world alongside investment, trade and tourism. Entrepreneurs, investors and visitors arriving from India and abroad at the Trade Show will get a glimpse of the state’s folk arts, classical music, dance and cultural traditions.

The cultural programmes at the Trade Show will begin on September 25 with conch-shell blowing and Vedic Manglacharan. The programme will commence with a performance by Vishal Kumar of Varanasi. This will be followed by instrumental music by Pt. Chetan Joshi of Noida, Kathak dance by Aloknisha Srivastava of Lucknow, Dedhiya folk dance by Purnima of Prayagraj and a bhajan performance by Aarti Khetpal of Vrindavan, which will attract audiences.

On September 26, a Pakhawaj duet, Bhojpuri folk singing, Kathak, folk dance from Mathura and a Star Night will be organised. Pt. Ravishankar Upadhyay and Pt. Rishi Shankar Upadhyay of Delhi will perform in the Pakhawaj duet. Kusum Pandey of Mirzapur and Avnish Tiwari of Jaunpur will perform Bhojpuri folk songs, while Maryada Kulshreshtha of Noida will perform Kathak. Seema Mawal of Mathura will present a folk dance, and Nishtha Sharma of Sultanpur will perform at the Star Night.

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On September 27, saxophone instrumental music, bhajan/folk singing, Rai folk dance from Jhansi, Bharatanatyam and a Star Night will be organised. On September 28, a percussion ensemble by Bhatkhande Sanskriti University, Lucknow, Alha singing by Jitendra Chaurasia of Mahoba, Kathak, Tharu tribal dance from Pilibhit and a Sufi Night by Roopali Joggu of Sultanpur will be organised. On September 29, the cultural programmes will conclude with a sitar recital by Padma Shri Pt. Shivnath Mishra of Varanasi, ghazal singing by Kamal Khan of Lucknow, Kathak by Mitali Saini of Ghaziabad, a choreographed presentation of ‘Kathak of India/UP’ and a Star Night.

The showcasing of folk arts and classical traditions from different regions of the state at the Trade Show, organised on the initiative of the Yogi government, will highlight Uttar Pradesh’s cultural diversity. Performances by artists from Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Bundelkhand, Awadh, Purvanchal and the Terai region will introduce visitors to the state’s vibrant and diverse culture. Alongside industrial and trade activities, the cultural performances will present the UP International Trade Show as a confluence of art, culture and entrepreneurship.