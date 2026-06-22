Yogi Govt Creates History In Power Supply, Meets 32,348 MW Demand And Sets National Record |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has established a new national record in the power sector, strengthening its position across the country. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited successfully and uninterruptedly met a record power demand of 32,348 MW at 10:48 PM on June 21, creating history.

With this achievement, Uttar Pradesh has become the state with the highest peak power demand supply in the country so far. Earlier, Maharashtra had set the national record by meeting a maximum power demand of 32,317 MW on May 13, 2026.

Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, continuous efforts have been made to make the state's power system modern, transparent and consumer-centric . A record peak demand supply of 32,348 MW was achieved at 10:48 PM on June 21, the highest ever in history. Uttar Pradesh has consistently remained at the forefront in meeting peak power demand.

On June 20, the state supplied 31,549 MW of electricity, while on June 19, power supply reached 30,968 MW. Earlier, the highest peak demand supply in Uttar Pradesh was 31,824 MW on May 24. In 2025, a peak demand supply of 31,486 MW was recorded on June 11. Thus, the demand supply achieved on June 21, 2026, has surpassed all previous records.

Ensuring uninterrupted power supply in a large state like Uttar Pradesh has always been a major challenge. However, the Yogi government's far-sighted policies and effective administrative system have turned this challenge into an opportunity. New substations have been continuously established to strengthen power infrastructure across the state. Transformer capacity has been enhanced and old equipment upgraded with modern technology. By successfully meeting the record demand, Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated that its energy system is now stronger and more capable than ever before.

Power personnel across the state are working day and night in the field. Whether it is a stormy night, heavy rainfall or extreme heat, they are ensuring safe and smooth power supply to consumers under all circumstances. Through night-time maintenance works, regular inspections of power lines, transformers and substations are being carried out in various districts. Special attention is being given to transformer earthing to ensure their safe and effective functioning. Departmental teams are regularly pouring water into earthing systems to keep the network safe and stable.

Senior officials are continuously inspecting substations across the state. During inspections, officials have been directed to ensure quality, safe and uninterrupted power supply to consumers under all circumstances. Special focus is also being placed on prompt resolution of complaints and improving field response time.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, and Chairman of UPPCL, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, said, “The successful supply of a record power demand of 32,348 MW is a historic achievement for Uttar Pradesh's power sector.”

Chairman Dr. Goyal said that ensuring uninterrupted, safe and quality power supply to millions of consumers in the state remains the highest priority. UPPCL Director (Distribution) Gyanendra Dhar Dwivedi said, “Electricity is being supplied beyond roster levels. Across the state, shutdowns for purposes other than breakdown-related feeder repairs have been prohibited.”

He added, “Executive Engineers have been authorised to approve feeder shutdowns so that only necessary and essential shutdowns are undertaken.”