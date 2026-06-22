Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Announces 20% Reservation For Ex-Agniveers In State Class-3 Government Posts

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | Twitter@CMOGuj

Gandhinagar: In a significant move aimed at strengthening employment opportunities for youth completing service under the Centre’s Agneepath scheme, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a 20 per cent reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment to Class-3 posts across various state government departments.

Objective of the Move

The decision is expected to provide a major boost to ex-Agniveers seeking careers in public service while leveraging the skills, discipline and training acquired during their tenure in the armed forces.

Under the new policy, former Agniveers will receive reservation benefits in recruitments conducted by the State Police Force’s Armed Department, the State Reserve Police (SRP), the Jail Department, and the Forest and Environment Department. The state government has also approved a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment. Candidates from the first batch of the Agneepath scheme will receive an enhanced age relaxation of up to five years.

Age Relaxation Benefits

Officials said the move would directly benefit ex-Agniveers applying for posts such as Armed Police Sub-Inspector, Armed Police Constable, Police Constable and SRP Platoon Commander. Similar benefits will also extend to recruitment for Jailer Group-2, Jail Sepoy, Forest Guard Class-3 and Forester Class-3 positions.

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“The state government is committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities for youth who have served the nation under the Agneepath scheme,” officials said, highlighting that the experience and professional training of former Agniveers would strengthen Gujarat’s security and administrative systems.

In another major relief, eligible ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from certain physical ability tests during the recruitment process, easing their transition into state government service.

The announcement aligns Gujarat with a growing trend among states offering post-service career pathways for Agniveers. Government sources believe the policy will not only enhance employment prospects for trained youth but also ensure that their expertise continues to contribute to public safety, law enforcement and environmental protection.