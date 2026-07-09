Yogi Govt Boosts Farmer Support As UP Completes Major Kharif Seed Distribution Milestone | File Photo

Lucknow, July 9: With the objective of making agriculture more remunerative and increasing farmers' income in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath Government is supporting farmers at every stage of cultivation. From ensuring the availability of seeds to irrigation, agricultural mechanisation, crop insurance, procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and timely payments, the government has focused on developing a system that provides support to farmers at every stage of farming.

In this direction, ahead of the Kharif-2026 sowing season, the state has achieved 93 percent of its target under the subsidised seed distribution campaign, marking another significant achievement.

According to the Agriculture Department, a target of distributing 1,97,575 quintals of certified seed was set for the Kharif season. Against this target, 1,83,104 quintals of seed have so far been distributed to farmers. Timely availability of quality seed will accelerate sowing, increase crop productivity, reduce cultivation costs, and positively enhance farmers' income.

For the Kharif paddy crop, 69,280 quintals of seed had been made available across the state. Against this, 69,049 quintals have been distributed to farmers, almost achieving the target. Similarly, the entire 27,615 quintals of dhaincha seed, a green manure crop that improves soil fertility, has also been distributed to farmers. The use of dhaincha will improve soil quality and reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.

Significant progress has also been made in the distribution of seeds of pulses, oilseeds, and coarse cereals. So far, 14,780 quintals of urad, 2,759 quintals of moong, 11,416 quintals of arhar, 2,773 quintals of sesame, and 48,079 quintals of groundnut seed have been distributed. In addition, 2,440 quintals of soybean, 1,600 quintals of pearl millet, 553 quintals of kodo, 209 quintals of sanwa, 647 quintals of jowar, 1,174 quintals of madua (ragi), and 8 quintals of kakun/kutki seed have been distributed.

This year, the Yogi Government has accorded special priority to increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds. Against the total availability of 1,69,960 quintals of seed for these crops, 1,55,489 quintals have been distributed, achieving 91 percent of the target. This will increase the production of pulses and oilseeds in the state, reduce dependence on imported edible oils, and encourage farmers to cultivate more remunerative crops.

Over the past nine years, the Yogi Government has taken several steps to make agriculture more remunerative. Irrigation projects have been expanded, agricultural mechanisation has been promoted, natural farming has been encouraged, and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, modernisation of mandis, and procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) have been strengthened.

With the introduction of online registration and a transparent payment system for the procurement of wheat, paddy, pearl millet, jowar, and other crops, farmers now find it easier than before to sell their produce.