Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Govt's Horticulture Scheme Is Increasing Farmer's Income And Promoting Modern Farming | x- @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 9: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously taking effective steps to increase farmers' income and promote horticulture alongside traditional farming. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), farmers are being provided subsidies to adopt modern technologies, undertake advanced cultivation of fruits, flowers, and vegetables, and improve crop management. Through this scheme, the area under horticulture is expanding across the state while strengthening the economic condition of farmers.

Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, a subsidy of up to 50 percent is available for flower and vegetable cultivation under protected cultivation structures such as polyhouses and shade net houses. A 40 percent subsidy is available for most other components. Similarly, a subsidy of up to 35 percent is available for cold storage facilities. Organic farming is eligible for subsidies ranging from 40 to 50 percent.

Subsidies for modern horticulture

Under the scheme, to promote the production of planting material, a subsidy of up to 50 percent is being provided for establishing small nurseries and for the accreditation of existing nurseries. A provision has also been made for a subsidy of up to 40 percent for establishing large nurseries, tissue culture laboratories, and hi-tech nurseries to ensure the production of quality planting material for farmers.

To promote fruit and vegetable cultivation, subsidies of up to 40 percent are being provided for establishing new orchards of banana, mango, karonda, dragon fruit, strawberry, and other exotic crops. Government assistance is also being provided for the cultivation of hybrid vegetables, flowers such as marigold and gladiolus, and spice crops including onion, garlic, and coriander.

Support for technology-based farming

The Yogi Government is also promoting organic and technology-based farming. Under the scheme, subsidies ranging from 40 to 50 percent are being provided for Integrated Pest Management (IPM), tractors, power tillers, knapsack sprayers, eco-friendly night traps, beekeeping, honey bee colonies, beehives, beekeeping equipment, fruit and bunch covers, and the rejuvenation of old orchards.

To reduce post-harvest losses, the government is also giving special emphasis to post-harvest management. Farmers are being provided subsidies ranging from 35 to 50 percent for establishing modern facilities such as cold storage units, cold rooms, pack houses, and ripening chambers. Similarly, subsidies of up to 50 percent are also being provided for protected cultivation units such as polyhouses, greenhouses, and shade net houses.

Special assistance for small farmers

The Yogi Government is also paying special attention to small farmers in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe-dominated areas. Under the State Sector Horticultural Development Scheme, farmers having landholdings of up to 0.20 hectare are being provided vegetable and spice seeds, support for the expansion of floriculture, mushroom cultivation, agricultural mechanisation, crates, and bio-fertilisers with a 75 percent subsidy.

Farmers wishing to avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme may contact the office of the District Horticulture Officer in their respective districts. For applying under the scheme, farmers are required to submit the prescribed documents, including their Aadhaar Card, bank account details, Khatauni, and a Rs 10 stamp paper.