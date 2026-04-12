Yogi Govt Approves PPP Model To Redevelop 49 Bus Stations Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken another significant step towards modernizing and strengthening the state’s transport system. The Phase-2 bus station development project of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has been approved. Under this initiative, 49 major bus stations across the state will be redeveloped.

These bus stations will be transformed into modern, world-class, and multi-purpose bus terminals, offering advanced facilities to passengers.

The tender process for selecting developers under the project will begin soon and will be conducted in a transparent and competitive manner.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said, "The bus stations developed under the PPP model will feature enhanced arrangements for cleanliness, safety, and digital information systems. In addition, organized parking, commercial complexes, and allied services will be included to develop smart and sustainable infrastructure."

He further informed that the project will be implemented under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) framework, ensuring that there is no direct capital expenditure from the state government.

The development will be carried out through private investment, while the ownership of the land will remain with the corporation.

The Transport Minister added, "This initiative by the Yogi government will create new employment opportunities in the state, boost economic activities, and accelerate urban development. At the same time, passengers will benefit from safe, convenient, and high-quality transport services."

He described the project as a significant step towards building modern transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.