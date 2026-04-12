UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC, Vows To Protect Bengal Culture, Promises BJP Double-Engine Development

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Purba Medinipur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a strong attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) during election rallies in West Bengal. Addressing his third rally in the Kanthi Dakshin Assembly constituency, he said that attempts to impose Urdu on the population would not succeed, asserting that the people of Bengal will speak Bangla and preserve their cultural identity.

He stated that no one can tamper with Bengal’s culture and pride, adding that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the entire nation stands with the people of Bengal. He said, “Just as the BJP’s double-engine government transformed Uttar Pradesh into a state free from riots and curfews, the same transformation would be brought to Bengal.”

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Bengal is the land of Vande Mataram, which has always stood strong even in the face of adversity.” He paid tribute to icons like Rabindranath Tagore, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Jagadish Chandra Bose, Swami Pranavananda, Swami Vivekananda, and Subhas Chandra Bose.

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He noted that the vision of “one nation, one constitution” associated with Dr. Mukherjee had been realized under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that youth from Bengal can now purchase property in Kashmir.

CM Yogi said, “Bengal, once a growth engine of India’s economy, has been weakened by successive governments - Congress, Left, and TMC.” He alleged that relief funds and welfare money meant for the poor are siphoned off by TMC-linked elements.

He said, “Instead of development, a system of extortion prevails, and a land once known for education, culture, and enterprise is now struggling.” He added that while TMC uses the slogan “Maa, Maati, Manush,” the reality is that women are distressed, land is being encroached upon, and people are living in fear, with incidents of political violence and crimes against women.

Chief Minister described TMC as representing appeasement, mafia rule, and corruption. He said that only a double-engine BJP government can counter terrorism, appeasement, and corruption.

Recalling the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, he said riots were frequent and the mafia operated parallel power structures. Since the BJP came to power, he claimed, there have been no riots or curfews, and strong action has been taken against criminals.

He added, “The ‘bulldozer’ in Uttar Pradesh is used not just for infrastructure but also to act against mafia, demolish illegal properties, and provide housing for the poor.”

Chief Minister Yogi said that in Uttar Pradesh, law and order has improved significantly, with strict measures on illegal activities. He referred to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said that when 145 crore Indians unite under the leadership of Narendra Modi, anti-national forces will weaken and saffron flags will be seen everywhere.

He alleged that TMC has put Bengal’s identity at risk by misusing funds sent by the central government for welfare schemes. He highlighted employment generation in Uttar Pradesh, citing the growth of MSMEs and industries, and questioned TMC on job creation in Bengal over the past 15 years.

He also claimed that industries are shutting down and migrating out of Bengal, weakening the state’s economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said “Bengal, once known as India’s cultural capital, is now being identified with crime due to misgovernance.” He alleged attempts to alter the state’s demography and criticized delays in fencing along the Bangladesh border, claiming it enables illegal infiltration.

He accused Mamata Banerjee of opposing religious processions like Ram Navami and allowing illegal activities. He said that a BJP government would ensure that India remains a land where Maa Kali and Maa Ganga are worshipped and where people freely chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

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Chief Minister urged voters to restore Bengal’s identity and prosperity, stating that leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee once inspired the nation from Bengal.

He said, “The current condition of the state is concerning, but the elections present an opportunity for change.” He asserted that just as the mafia was eliminated in Uttar Pradesh, similar action would be taken in Bengal under a double-engine government.

In the presence of senior Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari, he appealed to voters to support BJP candidates Arup Kumar Das (Kanthi Dakshin), Tapan Maity (Patashpur), Chandrashekhar Mandal (Ramnagar), Dibyendu Adhikari (Egra), Sumita Sinha (Kanthi Uttar), and Shantanu Pramanik (Bhagwanpur).