Beneficiaries Of Various Schemes Honored By The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lakhimpur Kheri, April 11: At a program held in Chandan Chowki (Palia), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed land ownership certificates to families of the Tharu tribe and families settled from Eastern Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also personally handed over appointment letters, house keys, and cheques to various beneficiaries.

Those who received land ownership certificates from the Chief Minister included Balkrishna, Ramkhelawan, Bhajjiram, Ramnaresh, and Ramkumar.

Under the Anganwadi recruitment, Usha Devi (Dhyanpur), Sandhya Kumari (Puraina), and Meena Kumari (Surma) were given appointment letters by the Chief Minister.

Under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme (Rural), Ballu Devi, Sheetal, and Baby from Dhyanpur received the keys to their houses.

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Under the One District One Product scheme, beneficiaries Anshu Gupta, Shiv Gupta, and Sanskar Agrawal were provided cheques.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, Kunwar Sen, Amit Jindal, and Ramchandra were also given cheques.

Chief Minister also presented a cheque to Poonam Vishwakarma under a scheme operated by NABARD.