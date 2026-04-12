Improved Performance In Special Drive And Annual Progress Strengthens The Scheme’s Outreach

Significant progress is being recorded in the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), which provides social security to workers in the unorganized sector across the state. | X @ANI

Lucknow, April 11: Significant progress is being recorded in the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM), which provides social security to workers in the unorganized sector across the state. During the special campaign conducted from January 15 to March 15, 2026, several districts delivered outstanding performances, setting new benchmarks and accelerating the scheme’s pace across the state.

Under the special campaign, Firozabad secured the top position with 349 enrollments, while Ghaziabad (262) and Basti (238) also performed impressively, earning their place among the leading districts.

Additionally, districts such as Banda, Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Hapur, and Bijnor demonstrated active participation and made significant contributions to the success of the campaign.

Looking at the overall progress for the financial year 2025-26, Hardoi ranked first with 929 enrollments. Azamgarh (597) and Ghaziabad (547) also maintained consistent performance, establishing themselves as model districts. The active participation of districts like Pratapgarh, Basti, Ballia, Meerut, and Varanasi has also been noteworthy.

A positive outcome of this special campaign initiated by the Yogi government is the increased pace of enrollments across most districts.

Even in districts where performance was relatively lower, improvement efforts are ongoing, with focused administrative measures being undertaken.

With the effective implementation of this scheme, a large number of unorganized workers are now receiving social security benefits such as pensions. Continuous efforts by the state government and active participation of district administrations are strengthening the scheme at the grassroots level.

The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana is laying a strong foundation in the field of social security in the state, and more workers are expected to benefit from it in the coming years.