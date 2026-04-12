Abhyuday Yojana Of The Yogi Govt Delivers Results, 10 Bright Aspirants Fulfil Their Dreams In RO/ARO Exam

Continuous efforts by the Yogi Adityanath government to empower and make youth self-reliant in Uttar Pradesh are yielding positive results. |

Lucknow: Continuous efforts by the Yogi Adityanath government to empower and make youth self-reliant in Uttar Pradesh are yielding positive results.

The Chief Minister Abhyuday Yojana, operated under the Social Welfare Department, has once again made headlines by scripting a new success story.

In the recently declared RO/ARO examination results by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 10 candidates associated with this scheme have achieved success and brought laurels.

Among these successful candidates, 9 are men and 1 is a woman. This demonstrates that with the right guidance, resources, and opportunities, talent can overcome any barrier.

The selected candidates include Divakar Singh from Chitrakoot, Deepesh Kumar Khare and Pradeep Rajput from Mahoba, Vishesh Prajapati and Mohit Kanojia from Saharanpur, Sanjeet Kumar Verma from Barabanki, Mrityunjay Singh from Lucknow, Avinash Kumar from Pilibhit, Khushboo Patel, and Dharmendra from Auraiya.

The success of Vishesh Prajapati from Saharanpur is particularly inspiring, as he secured the 37th rank in his very first attempt.

He shared that he prepared for nearly 25 months under the Abhyuday Yojana, where he received high-quality free coaching, a disciplined and peaceful environment, along with proper food facilities.

Vishesh stated that the Abhyuday Yojana not only strengthened him academically but also enhanced his confidence, enabling him to move toward his goal with full focus.

Meanwhile, Deepesh Kumar Khare from Mahoba said, " I came to know about the scheme through a notification." He emphasized that patience, consistent practice, and learning from one’s mistakes are essential for success in any competitive examination. He added that his selection is a matter of pride for the entire region.

Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, Anand Kumar Singh, said, "The department is working with full dedication and commitment in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The number of aspirants joining the scheme is increasing every year, which reflects its popularity and success. The goal is to ensure that every deserving and talented student in the state benefits from the scheme."

The Chief Minister Abhyuday Yojana is a visionary initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, aimed at providing free coaching for several important competitive examinations to economically weaker yet meritorious students.

Guidance from experienced teachers, quality study material, and regular classes make this scheme unique.