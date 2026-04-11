Uttar Pradesh To Move Rapidly Ahead In Drones, Quantum, Green Hydrogen And Med-Tech

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in an important meeting on Friday, said that with the vision of ‘Innovate in UP, Scale for the World’, concrete, result-oriented and time-bound action should be ensured to make the state the country’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’.

Emphasizing the need to make Uttar Pradesh a leader in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drone technology, green hydrogen, cyber security and med-tech, he directed that strong coordination be established between research and industry so that innovations can be effectively implemented at scale and employment generation can be accelerated.

In the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal. It was informed that in the field of med-tech, innovative technological solutions for healthcare services are being developed through the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology, and a proposal in this regard has already been sent to the Medical Education Department. The institute is proposed to commence in November.

Describing the proposed Center of Excellence in the field of green hydrogen as extremely important for the state’s energy future, the Chief Minister directed that work be expedited across all dimensions including production, storage, testing, safety standards and industrial applications.

Discussions were also held about the establishment of the country’s first institutional center for internationally recognized clinical validation in Ayurveda.

The Chief Minister added, "This center would promote scientific validation of Ayurvedic medicines, development of a research base, laboratory advancement, and conservation and utilization of herbal resources, thereby giving India’s traditional medical system a new global identity."

Giving special priority to self-reliance in drone technology, the Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh should be developed as a major center for indigenous drone manufacturing and research."

He emphasized accelerating efforts to ensure extensive indigenization in drone technology to meet defense requirements. Referring to quantum technology as a transformative technology of the future, the Chief Minister directed that necessary resources be mobilized at the state level and research be promoted to encourage advanced innovation for solving complex problems.

During the discussion on the startup ecosystem, the Chief Minister said, "The culture of innovation in Uttar Pradesh should be further strengthened." It was informed in the meeting that under the startup ecosystem developed at IIT Kanpur, a large number of startups have been incubated and have received global recognition. Additionally, efforts are being made to provide patent support to startups to take innovations to the global level.

Describing the proposed ‘UP Deep-Tech Hub’ in Noida as the central platform for the state’s technological development, the Chief Minister directed that world-class facilities be developed there for deep-tech startups, research institutions and industries.

He emphasized on the effective implementation of the model of 'research at IIT Kanpur, expansion and deployment from Noida.' It was also informed in the meeting that advanced cyber security solutions are being developed in the state through the Cyber Security Technology Translation Research Park, which will further strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure.

Chief Minister directed that all proposed projects be implemented on the ground in a time-bound manner with inter-departmental coordination and prompt decision-making, so that Uttar Pradesh can emerge as a leading state in the field of technological innovation and deep-tech development in the country.