PM Modi Promises CAA Implementation In Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Hits Back As Campaign Blitzkrieg Intensifies

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Kolkata: Blitzkrieg continued between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee even on Saturday during election campaigns.

Modi's CAA promise to refugees

Addressing public rallies in the state, Modi promised that the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be expedited for eligible refugee families if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Bengal.

“I want to tell the refugee families belonging to Matua and Namasudra that they are protected under the country’s Constitution. After BJP comes to power we will start working on CAA. From Sandeshkhali to RG Kar, the TMC government always stands in favour of the culprits. Era of fear will end in Bengal after the BJP forms the government. BJP will bring a white paper to ensure a legal accounting of corruption involving TMC’s MLAs, ministers, and syndicates. There won’t be red carpets for them but a jail will be opened for them,” said Modi.

Modi on BJP manifesto

Modi also mentioned that the party’s election manifesto is not just a manifesto but the roadmap of development of the state.

Modi also accused the TMC of spreading misinformation about BJP schemes and said his party would not discontinue welfare benefits but remove corruption and middlemen from their implementation.

Countering claims of Modi, Mamata in her election campaigns mentioned that BJP leaders always tell ‘lies’.

Mamata's warning on EVMs

“They are talking about reservation of women and safety of women. What happened in Hathras? We have reservations for women in parliament and also in corporations. They (BJP) stopped central funds under various schemes. Trust a cobra, but never the BJP. If the central force threatens you and asks to leave the strongroom on the counting day, secure the EVM machines,” said Mamata.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking a hint from a Bengali movie of Satyajit Ray, calls Mamata ‘Hirakrani’ over scams and women safety in the state.

Notably, Satyajit Ray had made a movie based on an ‘autocratic king’ in the movie ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’.

Comparing Mamata with the movie, Shah tried to call West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ‘autocratic’.

“On the polling day the TMC goons should stay home. Over 300 BJP workers have been killed by the TMC goons. Give BJP one chance to build ‘Shonar Bangla’. TMC is in panic, sensing loss,” said Shah.