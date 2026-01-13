Yogi Govt Accelerates Village Industries Employment Scheme

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Rural employment and industrial development remain among the top priorities of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. Advancing this vision, the Chief Minister’s Village Industries Employment Scheme has gathered significant momentum in the financial year 2025–26. So far, 94 new units have been established under the scheme, facilitating a capital investment of ₹648.63 lakh. These units have generated employment opportunities for 2,586 youth, reflecting the scheme’s robust progress in the current financial year and its steady advancement toward achieving the remaining targets.

The initiative is creating sustainable livelihood opportunities close to home by encouraging the establishment of industries in rural areas. Under the scheme, educated and technically qualified unemployed men and women from rural regions are provided bank loans of up to ₹10 lakh to set up their enterprises. To ease the financial burden on aspiring entrepreneurs, the Yogi government has extended substantial interest subsidy support. While the government bears the interest exceeding 4 percent for beneficiaries from the general category, it fully covers the interest liability for entrepreneurs belonging to reserved categories.

Men and women entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 50 years are eligible to apply under the scheme. The selection process is conducted through a district-level task force constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, ensuring transparency and effective implementation. Beneficiaries from the general category are required to contribute 10 percent of the project cost, whereas those from reserved categories are required to contribute only 5 percent as their own share. The government aims to bring a larger number of youth under the ambit of the scheme in the coming years, thereby strengthening a self-employment-driven rural economy.

The Yogi government’s model of rural development extends beyond the creation of basic infrastructure such as roads and electricity. It emphasizes building a strong network of rural industries, empowering traditional artisans and handicraftsmen, promoting women entrepreneurship, and generating sustainable employment at the grassroots level. Guided by the belief that “strong villages lead to a strong state,” the Chief Minister’s Village Industries Employment Scheme is being expanded on a large scale to transform rural Uttar Pradesh into a hub of enterprise and opportunity.