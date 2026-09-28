Yogi Govt Accelerates Rural Road Repairs; Special Drive To Run From October 1 To November 10 | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Government has made preparations for a special drive to repair roads damaged during the laying of pipelines for rural drinking water projects. A road repair campaign will be conducted from October 1 to November 10, 2026.

To strengthen monitoring and public participation, a special feature has been introduced on the Jal Sarathi App, enabling villagers to register complaints regarding road conditions. Residents will now be able to upload photographs and videos from the site and directly lodge complaints related to damaged roads. This will facilitate digital monitoring of restoration work and help ensure timely resolution of grievances.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh reviewed divisional progress on various drinking water projects through a video conference held at the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission office on Monday. He directed officials to ensure that roads excavated for pipeline laying are restored on priority and in accordance with prescribed standards during the campaign period. He also instructed officials to maintain regular monitoring of the repair works.

Officials informed that a dedicated mechanism has been created on the Jal Sarathi App as part of the road repair campaign. If roads are found to be in poor condition, citizens can upload photographs and videos and register complaints directly through the platform. Appropriate action will be taken by the concerned authorities based on the complaints received.

The Jal Shakti Minister made it clear that if complaints related to road repairs are received after November 10, accountability will be fixed not only on the concerned agency but also on the responsible engineer. He said that negligence at any level in the execution of drinking water projects will not be tolerated.

During the review meeting, officials were directed to prioritise and complete pending works in villages that are yet to receive drinking water facilities. Special emphasis was laid on maintaining quality standards and ensuring timely completion of projects. Agencies found negligent in executing the works were also issued a strict warning.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Srivastava, Executive Director of the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission Joginder Singh, and other senior officials.