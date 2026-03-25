Yogi Government’s One Stop Centres Assist Over 55,000 Women Cases Statewide

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Government’s One Stop Centres are playing a significant role in ensuring women’s safety. In the financial year 2025-26, assistance has been provided to women in 55,134 cases so far, reflecting the wide reach and impact of this system.

This represents the stories of thousands of women who received immediate support during times of crisis. Out of these, 26,450 cases came through the police, while 7,551 women themselves came forward to seek help, indicating that both access to the system and trust in it are increasing rapidly.

One Stop Centres are now functioning as an integrated system. A total of 8,506 cases came through the women’s helpline, 6,433 through the Child Welfare Committee, and 5,560 through other sources. In addition, women received assistance through various departments as well.

This shows that the system is no longer fragmented, but has come together on a single platform to provide every necessary support to affected women.

Among these cases, the highest number, 34,565, are related to civil disputes, while 14,268 cases pertain to domestic violence. Apart from this, there are also cases related to sexual violence, gender-based violence, and cybercrime.

It is evident that One Stop Centres are no longer just a service, but have become a comprehensive solution centre for all issues related to women.

The reach of these centres extends across all age groups. A total of 26,565 women in the 18 to 30 age group and 7,888 women in the 31 to 45 age group have benefited from these services. Women from other age groups have also received assistance.

This indicates that the system is reaching every section of society equally and providing timely help to those in need.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Immerses In Gau Seva At Gorakhnath Temple During Visit

At present, 96 One Stop Centres are operational in the state, and 25 more new centres will become operational next month in April. Continuous services are being provided through these centres. Despite limited staff, assistance in a large number of cases shows that the system is functioning effectively at the ground level.

Overall, One Stop Centres have now become a strong pillar of women’s safety. The Yogi Government has demonstrated that safety is not just about making policies, but about ensuring assistance reaches the last person, and this is the true strength of this model.