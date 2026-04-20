Yogi Government’s Nine-Year Push Drives Women's Empowerment, Safety And Economic Growth In Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: Government has been working with full commitment for the upliftment of women in the state since the very first day of its tenure. The data from the past nine years confirms that issues such as women’s safety, dignity, empowerment, self-reliance, and health have consistently remained top priorities.

The government has continuously introduced new schemes to empower women in every possible way. Over 1 crore women have been connected to self-help groups during this period, leading to significant improvements in their economic conditions.

Through schemes such as Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, Mahila Udyami Utpad Vipanan Yojana, and Anganwadi services, the government has ensured comprehensive support for women.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently advocated for greater participation of women in both the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly. Women’s safety has also remained a key priority under his leadership.

The Yogi Government has placed special focus on the welfare of girls. Under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao initiative, 2.85 crore women and girls have been sensitized. Additionally, over 5.20 lakh daughters have been married under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana. Around 26.81 lakh girls have benefited under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. The government has effectively translated the slogan 'Sabal Naari, Pragati Humari' into reality.

The Yogi Government has facilitated benefits for over 2 lakh women under the PM SVANidhi scheme. Under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, 35 lakh women were identified, and 18.55 lakh have achieved the status of earning in the lakh category.

The BC Sakhi scheme has entrusted women in rural Uttar Pradesh with significant responsibilities. Through this initiative, women have conducted financial transactions worth over ₹42,711 crore in rural areas and earned dividends exceeding ₹116 crore.

Additionally, 15,409 Vidyut Sakhis have handled electricity bill collections worth ₹3,207 crore, earning commissions of ₹41.3 crore.

The Yogi Government has also strengthened women’s participation in the industrial sector. Women have been permitted to work night shifts (from 7 PM to 6 AM) with ensured safety measures. Before 2017, female labor force participation in Uttar Pradesh was around 13 percent, which has now increased to 36 percent.

On the other hand, for the social security of destitute women, the government increased the monthly pension by ₹500, raising it from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, providing support to lakhs of women.

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Over the past nine years, the government has increased social security pensions by up to five times.

Under the supplementary nutrition program, the lives of 2.12 crore children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers have been improved.

The Yogi Government continues to prioritize women’s safety. Through the 181 Women Helpline, assistance has been provided to over 8.42 lakh women. The ‘Rani Lakshmi Bai Bal evam Mahila Samman Kosh’ was established to provide financial compensation to women and girls affected by heinous crimes. Under this fund, more than ₹511 crore has been disbursed as compensation to over 14,000 victims.