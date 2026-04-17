UP CM Yogi Adityanath Set To Intensify BJP Campaign With Mega Rallies Across Bengal Districts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Once again, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be actively present in West Bengal’s electoral landscape on Saturday.

As one of the party’s star campaigners, his visit is being seen as strategically significant, during which he will sharpen the election atmosphere through a series of back-to-back programs across three districts stretching from north to south.

As per the scheduled program, the Chief Minister will reach the Mathabhanga Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar district at 12 noon to address a public rally in support of BJP candidate Nisith Pramanik.

In this border region, the BJP is making efforts to strengthen its foothold, and CM Yogi’s rally is being viewed as an important step in that direction.

Thereafter, his helicopter will head towards the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, where he will address another public meeting at 1:20 PM in support of BJP candidate Naresh Chandra Roy.

The party is particularly focused on further consolidating the base it built in North Bengal during previous elections.

In the final leg of the day, the Chief Minister will reach Bankura at 4:15 PM, where a roadshow is scheduled in support of BJP candidate Niladri Shekhar Dana. Bankura, considered a key part of the Jungle Mahal region, is gearing up for a major show of strength through this roadshow.

Extensive local preparations have been made, and indications suggest a large turnout.

Party sources say that the massive crowds seen at Yogi Adityanath’s recent rallies have infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers.

The surging crowds at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s public meetings are being seen as a significant indicator in the ongoing election. There is tremendous eagerness among people to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister, with venues often becoming so packed that there is barely any space left.

People are arriving well before the start of the events to secure their spots and staying until the very end.

This scene not only points to the BJP’s growing grassroots support at the local level but also injects renewed energy into the morale of party workers.