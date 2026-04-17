UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attacks TMC Over Law & Order, Urges Voters To Bring Double-Engine Govt

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Asansol/Birbhum: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday once again entered the electoral battlefield of West Bengal. Addressing public rallies in support of BJP candidates in Barabani, Rampurhat and Bolpur Assembly constituencies, the Chief Minister cornered Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress while highlighting BJP’s development works. People were seen climbing onto vehicles, rooftops and trees at the rally venues to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister.

Challenging Trinamool Congress on Bengal’s soil, CM Yogi told voters not to be afraid of what TMC goons, mafia or any maulana say. He said, "If the double engine BJP government comes, all of them will be seen flattering the people and sweeping the streets of Bengal."

Chief Minister told voters that as soon as his program was scheduled, TMC goons started troubling people. They even tried to remove BJP flags to prevent the rally from taking place. He urged people to elect BJP candidates and bring a double engine government, stating that TMC would be wiped out. Under the leadership of PM Modi, all problems will be resolved at double speed. BJP alone guarantees security, prosperity and a bright future.

Chief Minister said, "TMC has now become synonymous with terror, mafia rule and corruption. These people have created an atmosphere of fear among common citizens, youth and women. Due to TMC, sand mafia, coal mafia and land mafia have emerged. The funds sent by the Centre for development and for the poor are swallowed by TMC goons. The CM assured citizens that BJP will eliminate riots, fear, anarchy and mafia rule in Bengal."

CM said, 9 years ago the situation in Uttar Pradesh was even worse. There were riots every second or third day. Traders and women were unsafe. Crime and hooliganism were at their peak and mafia dominated. Funds meant for development were looted, but the double engine BJP government resolved these issues. In UP, no one can offer namaz on roads. Loudspeakers from mosques and cow slaughter have stopped. There are no incidents of love jihad or land jihad.

He further added, "Strict action is taken so strongly that it is remembered for generations. Festivals are now celebrated peacefully. There is no anarchy or hooliganism. However, in Bengal, cow smuggling, cow slaughter and disturbances before festivals still occur. A movement was carried out for Ram Janmabhoomi in UP. The Samajwadi Party government, a partner of TMC, had ordered firing on Ram devotees."

He stated, when the double engine government came to UP, the grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram was built in Ayodhya. Congress, SP and TMC could not stop it, because if Modi is there, it is possible.

CM Yogi said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the bulldozer fixes mafia elements. Their properties are taken and houses are built for the poor and tribal communities. There is neither curfew nor riots in UP, everything is fine there. Mamata didi has an issue with the name of Bhagwan Shri Ram. She does not allow Durga Puja. A curfew-like situation is created during Hindu festivals."

He informed, in Murshidabad, the government stood with goons and miscreants. Restrictions are imposed on Durga Puja and immersion. The Kolkata High Court had told the TMC government that if it cannot provide security during Durga Puja, it should bring a bulldozer from UP, as that alone can deal with such elements.

CM Yogi also informed, "Under TMC’s protection, cow slaughter takes place on the land of Gurudeva Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda. BJP guarantees that there will be no riots or curfew in Bengal. Cow slaughter will not be allowed and Hindus will not be divided. Congress, Left parties and TMC over the last 15 years have created an identity crisis."

He said, after independence, Bengal was progressing and was the growth engine of the country’s economy. Farmers were happy, youth had jobs and fish and rice production was increasing. But Congress, Left parties and TMC turned the state into a centre of corruption, fear and anarchy. Fish production declined and rice output reduced. Mafia dominates resources, industries have shut down or migrated and farmers do not get fair prices. Potatoes sell at ₹15-16 per kg in UP while in Bengal farmers get only ₹1-1.5.

Chief Minister stated, "Mamata didi has even forgotten protocol. For the first time in India, a daughter from a tribal community, Droupadi Murmu, became the President. But during her visit to Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee neither went herself nor sent any minister to receive her. It is standard protocol that when the President, Vice President or Prime Minister visits a state, the Governor, Chief Minister and concerned ministers receive them. But Mamata didi ignored this as well."

He said, Bengal once had a distinct identity as a cultural capital, but under TMC it has been turned into a crime capital. In the last election, BJP candidate Kalita Majhi gave a strong contest from Ausgram, but TMC goons captured booths. Similarly, BJP’s Khokan Das and Dilip Ghosh were winning but were declared defeated at the last moment.

CM Yogi resolved to crush TMC-backed goon rule and re-establish Bengal as the land of Durga Utsav, Maa Kali and Maa Tara, and make it a cultural capital again.

CM Yogi added, "Bengal has always been a land of inspiration. It gave India the national anthem and national song. On completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, Bengal calls for freedom from TMC’s anarchy. This land has produced nationalist thinkers like Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Pranavananda, Swami Vivekananda, Khudiram Bose, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh and Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Due to Congress’ move to grant separate status to Kashmir, terrorists challenged India’s unity, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Dr. Mukherjee’s resolve by removing Article 370. Now India’s law applies in Kashmir just like in Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh."

CM Yogi said, Congress, Communists and TMC, due to appeasement politics, have turned Bengal into a hub of radical politics. Infiltrators are taking away the rights of Dalits, deprived sections, tribal communities and others, while TMC goons are sheltering them. BJP will not allow such a culture or infiltration to grow. The double engine BJP government will not only stop infiltration but will also remove encroachers by force.

Chief Minister added, "He salutes the people of Bengal who have gathered fearlessly in support of BJP to respond to TMC’s anarchy. In 2022, people were tortured and harassed, but they have come forward fearlessly for the dignity of the nation and Bengal."

He said, such enthusiasm inspires BJP to work. If BJP comes to power, no one will be able to create disturbances. Bengal will once again become a land of festivals, youth will get employment, farmers will get respect and the poor will receive development benefits.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought votes for BJP candidate Arijit Roy from Barabani in the first rally, for Dhruba Saha from Rampurhat and Nikhil Banerjee from Hasan in the second rally.

In the third rally, he appealed to voters to elect BJP candidates Dilip Ghosh from Bolpur, Kalita Majhi from Ausgram and Khokan Das from Nanoor with a huge margin.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath won over the crowd during public rallies in West Bengal on Thursday by interacting with them in Bengali. Addressing voters in Rampurhat and Bolpur, he urged them to ensure a decisive victory for BJP candidates and to extend their blessings.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Now I will say something, and you should respond.” He began with, “Ondhokar hatbe” (darkness will go), to which the crowd replied, “Surjo uthbe, kamal khilbe” (the sun will rise, the lotus will bloom). He then said, “Poltano dorkar” (change is needed), and the audience responded, “Chai BJP sarkar” (we want a BJP government).

When CM Yogi said, “Amar Sonar Bangla, TMC-mukto Bangla” (Our golden Bengal, TMC-free Bengal), the crowd enthusiastically raised both hands and repeated it multiple times. This interaction infused fresh energy not only among the attendees but also among BJP workers present at the rally.