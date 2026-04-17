UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets 200 Citizens, Promises Time-Bound Action On Complaints At Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his stay in Gorakhpur, met people and listened to their grievances for the second consecutive day on Friday morning at the Janata Darshan organized at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Chief Minister instructed officials to show prompt sensitivity towards public issues. He directed them to take swift action on complaints related to problems and ensure quality and satisfactory resolution. Assuring the people who attended the Janata Darshan programme, the Chief Minister said, “Do not worry. The government will ensure effective resolution of every problem.”

During the Janata Darshan held on Friday morning in the Gorakhnath Temple premises, outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, CM Yogi met around 200 people. He personally approached them, listened to their issues, and took their applications to review them and take cognizance of their complaints.

He then forwarded the applications related to different cases to the concerned administrative and police officials and instructed them that all issues must be resolved in a time-bound, impartial and satisfactory manner.

As in previous instances, some people in the Janata Darshan on Friday also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that no one’s treatment would stop due to lack of funds.

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He directed officials to ensure that for all those in need, estimates for high-quality medical treatment are prepared promptly by the administration. Once the estimate is received, the government will provide the necessary funds.

Some women raised the issue of housing before the Chief Minister. In response, CM Yogi assured them that the government is committed to providing permanent housing to every needy person under the Pradhan Mantri or Chief Minister Housing Scheme.

He instructed officials to ensure that all eligible individuals who are deprived of permanent housing facilities are provided the benefits.