UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes Youth Self-Employment Via CCC Training Across 75 Districts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has set a target to connect 1.5 lakh youth this year to enhance participation in the CM Yuva Yojana. In this direction, a special training program for Certified Credit Counsellors (CCC) has been organized in Gomtinagar to enable youth to pursue self-employment and become proficient in banking processes.

The first batch includes 50 districts, while the second batch covers 25 districts. All employees of UPCON are being linked with this training so they can provide better guidance to youth at the grassroots level.

After completion of the training, a total of 90 certified credit counsellors will be deployed across various districts of the state. These counsellors will assist beneficiaries under the CM Yuva Yojana in banking procedures, documentation, and project preparation, making it easier for them to obtain loans.

UPCON Managing Director Praveen Singh said, “Certified credit counsellors will act as an important link between MSME entrepreneurs and banks. They will not only provide information about suitable loan schemes but also assist in preparing project reports, financial statements, and required documents.”

During the training program, he elaborated on the importance of credit ratings, CIBIL scores, and green as well as new projects. He emphasized that with proper financial planning and a strong credit profile, young entrepreneurs can not only access loans easily but also make their businesses successful.

This initiative is a major step toward making youth self-reliant and also provides experienced professionals, especially retired bank officers, an opportunity to utilize their expertise. The state government’s effort will strengthen financial inclusion while energizing the MSME sector.

In the coming time, this model is expected to become a strong foundation for employment generation and economic empowerment in the state.

This training program is being conducted with the support of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF). Notably, the CCC course is approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is being implemented widely across the state.

The Certified Credit Counsellor scheme is based on the recommendations of the RBI’s Financial Inclusion Committee. Its objective is to connect MSME entrepreneurs with the banking system and address the challenges they face in obtaining loans.

Under this framework, SIDBI has been assigned the role of accrediting agency as well as implementing and registering authority, while the course has been developed by IIBF. Obtaining this certification is mandatory to become a certified credit counsellor.