Yogi Government’s Mahila Samarthya Yojana Empowers Over 1 Lakh Women Across Awadh Villages

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi Government’s Mahila Samarthya Yojana has emerged as a major initiative transforming the rural economy in the Awadh region. Under this scheme, more than 1 lakh women have become self-reliant across over 1,500 villages in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, and Kanpur Nagar. The scheme is also being expanded in Lucknow, Unnao, and Barabanki.

The most significant aspect of this initiative is that more than 1 lakh women have been connected to the dairy network, and over ₹1,380 crore has been directly transferred to their bank accounts so far.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently emphasized that the economic empowerment of women is the foundation of strong families and a prosperous society. The Mahila Samarthya Yojana is an extension of this vision, where women are directly connected from production to market and payment.

In these districts of the Awadh region, women are now emerging as the backbone of the rural economy. The daily collection of around 4 lakh litres of milk is proof that dairy is no longer just a traditional occupation but has become an organized economic activity. This network is creating new avenues of employment and income in villages.

Launched in March 2023 with 340 villages and 8,000 women, this campaign has now expanded to 1,550 villages and over 1 lakh women. This rapid growth in the dairy business reflects how the Yogi Government’s schemes are now making a direct impact on the ground.

The biggest strength of the scheme is Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Payments are being made directly into the bank accounts of women, completely eliminating the system of slips, expenses, and middlemen. This transparency has significantly boosted the confidence of women.

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Anita Verma from Mukundpur village in Dubepur block of Sultanpur is a strong example of the scheme’s success. She started with just 2 cows. Last year, she received payments of approximately ₹6.5 lakh.

Her story is not only about economic transformation but also demonstrates how rural women can change the future of their families and society when given the right opportunities and timely benefits of government schemes.