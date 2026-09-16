Yogi Government’s Efforts Keep Power Supply Normal Across The State | AI

Lucknow: Yogi Government is continuously making efforts to maintain normal power availability in the state. In this regard, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, reviewed the power supply situation with officials, took feedback and issued necessary directions. He directed that efforts be made on a war footing to ensure electricity supply as per the roster in all areas and that power available from any source should be utilized to keep the supply normal.

With the resumption of operations at Anpara-D, Harduaganj-E and Unit-10 of Obra-B, power availability in the state has increased by an average of around 1,300 MW. Over the next one to two days, the availability of APGC, Unit-2 of Singrauli, Unit-1 of TRN Energy, Unit-1 of Ghatampur and the units shut due to boiler tube leakage at Jawaharpur is expected to result in an additional increase of approximately 1,250 MW.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Kerala State Electricity Board Director (Operations) Shiv S. Das and his team, an agreement was reached to receive 500-600 MW of electricity through power banking during the summer months over the next five years. At present, an average of around 2,400 MW of electricity is being received during peak hours through power banking from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pulls Up Officials For Lack Of Expected Progress In Work

According to officials, thermal power plants are not receiving adequate coal due to excessive rainfall and waterlogging in coal mining areas. As a result, generation at several projects, including Singrauli, Rihand, Khurja, Meja, Lanco, Rosa and Bara, has been affected. This has led to a shortage of an average of 1,500 to 2,000 MW of electricity in the state. Despite this, the Yogi Government is working to maintain normal power supply across the state through better management of available resources and alternative arrangements.