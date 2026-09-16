UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pulls Up Officials For Lack Of Expected Progress In Work | X

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected at two locations on Wednesday evening the two-lane/four-lane road being constructed from HN Singh Chowk via Hadahwa Phatak to Jagesar Pasi Chauraha. During the inspection, he found that the construction work had not made the expected progress, so he strongly reprimanded and warned officials of the Public Works Department, Jal Nigam, and Setu Nigam, and directed them to expedite the work. Chief Minister instructed that the road must be made fit for traffic under all circumstances before the upcoming festivals.

The Chief Minister stopped in front of Smart Bazaar and beyond Hadahwa Phatak to inspect the HN Singh Chowk-Jagesar Pasi Chauraha road widening work, costing Rs. 495.24 crore. He examined the layout model presented by the executing agency, the Public Works Department, and sought information on the road's length and width and the progress of construction so far. Expressing strong displeasure over the slow pace of work, he questioned officials from the Public Works Department and Jal Nigam. The Public Works Department is constructing the road, while Jal Nigam is laying the sewer line. Setu Nigam is constructing the overbridge at Hadahwa Phatak. Directing all three departments to expedite the work further, he said laxity would not be tolerated under any circumstances. During this, the CM instructed officials to make arrangements to ensure no disruption to traffic during the work and that the road is fit for traffic before the upcoming festivals. He also directed that a head-to-tail system be adopted for drainage.