CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Deceased Advocates, Provides Financial Support To Their Families

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Gorakhpur: Committed to providing wholehearted assistance to every person in need while maintaining a deep sense of empathy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided financial support to the families of deceased advocates Alok Kumar Asthana and Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening. Both advocates had tragically died after being struck by lightning on September 6. During his visit to Gorakhpur, the CM visited both advocates' homes, paid tribute to them and, while expressing his condolences, handed over cheques of Rs. 15 lakh each to their family members.

After inaugurating the Kalyan Mandapam, Chief Minister reached the home of deceased advocate Alok Kumar Asthana in Raptinagar Extension Colony. There, he paid a heartfelt tribute by offering flowers to late Asthana's portrait. He presented the family with a cheque of Rs. 10 lakh from Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh from the Advocates Welfare Fund. Thereafter, he visited the home of the deceased advocate Sanjay Singh in Shakti Nagar. He paid a heartfelt tribute by offering flowers to his portrait. He provided Rs. 10 lakh to Sanjay Singh's family from Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and Rs. 5 lakh from the Advocates Welfare Fund. He assured both families that he stood with them in this hour of grief. It is noteworthy that, on the instructions of CM Yogi, financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh each had earlier also been provided to the families of both advocates from the Disaster Fund.