'One Lakh New Government Jobs To Begin From September 19': UP CM Yogi Adityanath | AI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government will provide government jobs to one lakh youth in the next six months. Of these, 77,000 recruitments will be made only in the Police and Home Guards departments. This process will begin on September 19. CM also made a major announcement for senior citizens, destitute women and persons with disabilities. He stated that currently, 1 crore 10 lakh senior citizens, destitute women and persons with disabilities are being provided an annual pension of Rs. 12,000. Soon, both the pension amount and the number of beneficiaries will increase. He emphasized that the rule of law and a strong security environment are essential for development and public-oriented facilities.

CM Yogi was addressing the gathering on Wednesday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 119 development projects of Gorakhpur Development Authority, Rural Engineering Department and Municipal Corporation, including the newly constructed Kalyan Mandapam in Jungle Nakaha Number-2 under Ward Number-53, Fertilizer Nagar, Gorakhpur, at a total cost of around Rs. 40 crore.

Chief Minister observed, "Development and public-oriented facilities available in any village or city indicate the standard of living of its citizens. For this, the rule of law and an excellent security environment are essential. After 2017, the rule of law has been ensured in Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh and a new series of development and facilities has been created. Mafias are either in jail or have departed for the other world. Today, there is a guarantee of security for every person and an excellent environment for festivals and celebrations."

Highlighting the development brought about by a strong law and order situation and the changes resulting from it, CM remarked, "Uttar Pradesh is no longer a BIMARU state. Rather, it is now the growth engine of the country's economy. Before 2017, due to poor law and order, loot, extortion, and anarchy, no outsider wanted to work here, whereas today everyone is eager to come here. Uttar Pradesh is one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. It is now known for strong infrastructure, a new series of factories and robust connectivity."

CM Yogi stated, "Development and public welfare have created a positive atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, we must remain cautious of those who seek to divide society. Development is the result of social unity. If we divide ourselves in the name of caste, region and language, those who divide us will once again create an atmosphere of curfew and riots. They will spread the darkness of insecurity. Spreading anarchy is the nature of those who divide society. Double-engine government is necessary for a glorious present and a better future."

In his address, Chief Minister elaborated on the changes visible in UP and Gorakhpur since 2017. He stated, "By eliminating encephalitis, mosquitoes and mafias and through infrastructure, Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh have been given a new identity. Due to the incompetence of previous governments, hundreds of people used to die of encephalitis every year until 2017. At that time, no minister or CM of SP or Congress would come to BRD Medical College to see the poor. I had to launch a movement. After becoming Chief Minister, I eliminated a 40-year-old disease in two years."

CM mentioned the reopening of closed fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur, four-lane connectivity in all directions, construction of flyovers and overbridges, transformation of Ramgarh Tal into a tourist destination, excellent improvement in the condition of BRD Medical College, as well as the gift of AIIMS and remarked, "Today, every person feels proud of Gorakhpur's shining identity." He added, "The filth and disease in Gorakhpur before 2017 were actually the result of the dirty mindset of the SP and Congress governments."

CM Yogi stated, "Today, there is a guarantee of jobs for the youth in Uttar Pradesh. Our government has so far provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youth. And, before the announcement of elections, government is going to provide jobs to another one lakh youth in the next six months. Before 2017, whenever the government announced recruitment, the Saifai Syndicate would set out to collect money. At that time, the future of the youth was put at risk. Under our government, 500 factories have been established in GIDA, Gorakhpur, providing employment to 50,000 youth in GIDA alone and freeing this region from migration. Double-engine government has also resolved the crisis of identity faced by the youth."

Chief Minister stated, "Today, everyone is receiving the benefits of government schemes without discrimination. Every eligible person has received benefits under schemes related to housing, toilets, ration, cooking gas, education for daughters, and their marriage. If, for any reason, someone has been left out of the schemes, a special camp will be organized for one week to ensure their saturation as well. This camp will be organized from October 7 under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being conducted to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of government."

Welcoming the Chief Minister at the ceremony, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava stated, "Whenever CM Yogi comes to Gorakhpur, people here surely receive one gift or another from his hands. Kalyan Mandapam is a reflection of CM's vision to provide excellent facilities to the general public." MLC and BJP state vice-president Dr. Dharmendra Singh stated, "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was identified as a backward and BIMARU state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transformed it into an excellent model of development."

On the occasion, MLAs Shriram Chauhan, Fateh Bahadur Singh, Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla and Sarvan Nishad, State Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, BJP metropolitan president Ramesh Pratap Gupta, district president Janardan Tiwari, regional vice-president Rajesh Gupta, local councilor Anand Kumar Sahani, GDA Board members Radheshyam Srivastava, Pawan Tripathi, Durgesh Bajaj, Biru Sahani and others were prominently present. At the end of program, GDA Board Chairman and Divisional Commissioner Indra Vikram Singh felicitated the Chief Minister by presenting him with a memento.

Before the stage program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally inaugurated Kalyan Mandapam by cutting the ribbon amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Thereafter, he toured and inspected the Mandapam and took information about its infrastructure and facilities. GDA Vice-Chairman Abhinav Gopal briefed him on the Mandapam's features. After the inspection, the CM planted a Maulsari sapling on the Kalyan Mandapam premises, also conveying a message of environmental conservation.

Kalyan Mandapam, located in Jungle Nakaha Number-2, was constructed on 2461 square meters of land for Rs. 3.09 crore. Equipped with modern facilities and attractive architecture, Kalyan Mandapam is built on two floors. It can host events for 300 people. The facility includes a hall, kitchen, store, office, changing room, and separate toilets for women and men. An attractive fountain has also been built in front of the main building on the premises. Adequate separate parking for vehicles coming to the Kalyan Mandapam has been provided within the premises by laying interlocking tiles. A lawn has also been developed on the premises. People can organize auspicious and public functions at Kalyan Mandapam at concessional rates.

At the Kalyan Mandapam in Jungle Nakaha Number-2, CM laid the foundation stones for 115 development works of the Municipal Corporation for Rs. 28.91 crore. These works are related to basic facilities in various colonies. Of the four works worth more than Rs. 11.04 crore that he inaugurated, three were road and drain construction works carried out by the Rural Engineering Department, in addition to the Kalyan Mandapam constructed by GDA.