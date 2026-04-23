Yogi Government Transforms UP Prisons Into Education Hubs With Outstanding 2026 Board Results | File Image

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, the reformative policies of the Yogi government have transformed the traditional image of prisons, establishing them as effective centres of education and rehabilitation. The outstanding results of inmate examinees in the 2026 board examinations have emerged as direct evidence of this transformation.

In the High School examination, 67 out of 68 inmate examinees passed, recording a result of 98.53%, while in the Intermediate examination, 114 out of 135 examinees achieved success, registering an 84.44% result.

This achievement clearly demonstrates that the efforts made by the Yogi government to integrate education into the reformative process and connect inmates to the mainstream have been effectively successful on the ground.

In the High School examination, 23 districts in the state recorded 100% results among inmate examinees. These districts include Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Raebareli, Fatehpur, Etawah, Ayodhya and Jaunpur.

In the Intermediate examination, 14 districts including Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Rampur, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur, Etawah, Hamirpur, Jaunpur and Bhadohi recorded 100% success among inmate examinees, reflecting the effective implementation of education and reformative efforts within prisons.

The Yogi government has moved prisons beyond the confines of mere punishment facilities and developed them as organized centres of reform, education and rehabilitation. Under a well planned strategy, efforts have been made to connect inmates with education, facilitate their participation in board examinations, and motivate them to perform better.

This model is bringing positive changes in the personal lives of inmates and is also laying a strong foundation for their reintegration into the mainstream of society.