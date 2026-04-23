Yogi Adityanath Highlights Gorakhpur’s Nine-Year Transformation With ₹1,055 Crore Development Projects And Eco Park Inauguration

ANI

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “When intentions are clear, it doesn’t take long to change destiny. With firm determination and aligned intent, circumstances begin to transform. The development-oriented transformation seen in Gorakhpur over the past nine years is proof of this.”

Chief Minister Yogi was addressing a public gathering on Thursday morning at the Ekla embankment on the Rapti River after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 497 development projects worth ₹1,055 crore, including the eco park developed after legacy waste disposal and the Nausad-Malauni four-lane road. On this occasion, he also unveiled a cleanliness toolkit and calendar and launched the Clean School Campaign.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony held at Ekla embankment, Chief Minister Yogi said that with the will to do something good, significant change can be achieved. Referring to the transformation of Ekla embankment into an eco park, he said that earlier, upon entering Gorakhpur from Varanasi or Lucknow, the first encounter used to be with garbage - it looked very unpleasant. However, with determination, gradual change was brought about.

He noted that 30-35 years ago, the area where Transport Nagar now exists used to be a dumping ground for the city’s waste. After the municipal corporation addressed the issue, it has now become a well-developed transport hub, market, and mandi.

Later, garbage began to be dumped at the Ekla embankment, leading to air pollution, soil contamination, river pollution, and impact on groundwater levels, which even resulted in fines from the NGT. He said that through the right intent, destiny was transformed, and a beautiful eco park has been developed.

Praising the municipal team for developing the eco park, Chief Minister Yogi said that the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has turned waste into wealth at the city’s entrance. The eco park, developed after disposing of 2.26 lakh metric tonnes of waste, has become a picnic spot for families and a major tourist attraction.

It includes a children’s play area and spaces for yoga and meditation. He said this transformation reflects strong confidence in Gorakhpur’s development and the firm resolve of its team.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Due to strong willpower and clear intent, Gorakhpur has witnessed transformation across all sectors over the past nine years. The city has made remarkable progress in road connectivity, healthcare, sanitation, education, sports, industry, and employment. Where earlier there were no sports facilities, now several mini stadiums have been built."

He added, "An international stadium is under construction in the Gorakhpur Rural Assembly constituency. AIIMS and BRD Medical College have become major centers of medical excellence. The city now has four universities. The fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur has resumed operations, and a sugar mill has been established in Pipraich. Rapid steps are also being taken to address flood-related issues in the district, including the southern region.”

CM Yogi said that the Nausad-Malauni four-lane road passing in front of the eco park will help resolve traffic congestion in Nausad. This nearly 3-km-long road will make travel smoother on routes connecting Lucknow and Varanasi.

He added that areas in Gorakhpur that earlier faced waterlogging now have improved drainage systems; places that were once dark are now illuminated with LED street lights; and areas that faced drinking water shortages now have access to clean water.

He said that there was a time when electricity was scarce, but now the lighting along the Ekla embankment will be powered by solar energy, with solar panels installed as part of efforts toward achieving net-zero targets. The city forest developed here will play a major role in enhancing greenery and reducing pollution. Where once there were problems, Gorakhpur has now provided solutions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Anyone visiting Uttar Pradesh today can see visible changes. Safe and smart cities are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, and all municipal corporations in the state are progressing with healthy competition. Under the CM Grid, smart roads are being developed. Work is underway to create green belts and mini forests in all wards. Solid waste management and park beautification are being strengthened. Slum areas are being developed, open drains are being covered efficiently, and proper drainage systems are being ensured.”

Launching the Clean School Campaign from the stage of the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony, Chief Minister said that a special campaign is being initiated with schoolchildren to make Gorakhpur a 7-star garbage-free city and bring it into the top three of the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Through the participation of over one lakh children, the message of cleanliness will reach every household.

Children will be educated about the concept of RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The message will also be spread through Waste-to-Art, essay, and reel competitions. He added that by involving more than 2,000 teachers and over 1,000 experienced parents, the initiative is being shaped into a large public movement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the MLA from Gorakhpur Rural to carry out plantation drives along with party workers on the Ekla embankment during the upcoming Van Mahotsav. He also appealed to all councillors to develop mini city forests in vacant lands and parks within their respective wards. Chief Minister called for extensive plantation and proper protection of planted saplings to tackle environmental challenges.

At the event, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said that CM Yogi’s vision is unique - he can find diamonds in garbage and turn the impossible into possible. He noted that where there was once a drain at Ekla embankment, there will now be employment opportunities, and even film shoots may take place.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, Gorakhpur is setting an example of development. A place once known for disease is now gaining recognition for development and confidence.

Welcoming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the ceremony, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava said that under CM Yogi’s guidance, the Municipal Corporation successfully disposed of decades-old accumulated waste scientifically and transformed the Ekla embankment into a scenic picnic spot.

He added that in line with Chief Minister’s vision, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation is continuing the path of sustainable development. MLA Vipin Singh from Gorakhpur Rural also addressed the gathering.

District Panchayat Chairperson Sadhana Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Shriram Chauhan, Mahendrapal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Sarvan Nishad, MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, State Women Commission Vice-Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, BJP Regional President Sahjanand Rai, former Mayor Anju Chaudhary, Dr. Satya Pandey, District President Janardan Tiwari, Metropolitan Convenor Rajesh Gupta and others were present on the occasion.

After inaugurating the eco park by cutting the ribbon amid Vedic chants, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured the facility. Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal briefed him about the park’s features. A photo exhibition showcasing the transformation from past to present was also presented.

During the visit, Chief Minister Yogi planted a sapling, conveying a message of environmental conservation. He expressed happiness on seeing artworks made from waste and posed for a photograph in front of a lion sculpture made entirely from recycled material. During the stage program, he also felicitated Municipal Corporation staff for their outstanding work.

From the event venue, Chief Minister Yogi flagged off new vehicles added to the Municipal Corporation fleet. These include poclain machines, CNG magic vehicles, skid loaders, and deep-freezer-equipped “moksha vehicles.” The moksha vehicles will be used for the dignified transport of mortal remains.

From the venue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also laid the foundation for six smart roads under the CM Grid (Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development) scheme. In Phase III, roads will be upgraded at a cost of ₹45.68 crore (Ganesh Chowk to University Chowk and Alankar Jewellers to HP School via DM residence up to Hariom Nagar Tiraaha), ₹23.43 crore (Sports College Road to the culvert via Jaiswal Mart), and ₹21.60 crore (Kachahari Chowk to Betiahata Chowk via Shastri Chowk).

In the supplementary Phase III, road redevelopment will be carried out at a cost of ₹63.94 crore (Betiahata Chowk to Alhadadpur Tiraaha, TDM Tiraaha to TP Nagar, and Rain Basera Road to NH-28), ₹62.94 crore (TDM Tiraaha to Habert Bandha via Pandeyhata Police Outpost and Barfkhana Road), and ₹25.45 crore (Alhadadpur Tiraaha to Ghantaghar via Rayganj).

Projects inaugurated by CM Yogi also include 87 road and drain construction works across various wards (₹95.77 crore), 83 drainage projects (₹129.85 crore), and mayor/councillor priority works worth ₹58 crore.

Other major projects launched

- Beautification of three parks under the Upvan scheme (₹6.44 crore)

- 83 drainage construction works in various wards (₹107.44 crore)

- RCC stormwater drain from Gulariha Police Station to Chilua Tal (₹123.81 crore)

- Green belt and mini-forestation projects across wards (₹35.01 crore)