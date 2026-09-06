Yogi Government To Save 12,000 Lives Every Year Through 'Trauma And Emergency Network'

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is undertaking a major initiative to integrate and make health services technology-based, ensuring timely treatment for patients in road accidents and other serious emergencies. Under this, a plan has been prepared to develop UPTEN (Uttar Pradesh Trauma and Emergency Network) as an integrated emergency medical network to ensure that patients receive the right treatment within the initial 60 minutes after an accident or medical emergency, known as the ‘Golden Hour’.

Through UPTEN, the scattered trauma, burn, cardiac, stroke and other emergency services across the state will be connected through a single network. Under the plan, the target is to develop 173 Integrated Trauma and Emergency Medicine Units. These will include 11 Level-1 Apex Hubs, 36 Level-2 Regional Centers and 126 Level-3 district-level units. The objective is to quickly take patients to the nearest, appropriately equipped medical center based on their needs.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Ghosh, said the system aims to save 10,000 to 12,000 lives every year. According to experts, timely treatment can help reduce deaths and cases of permanent disability resulting from serious accidents. To do this, instead of merely increasing the number of hospitals, the focus will be on connecting hospitals, ambulances, trauma centers, doctors, paramedical staff, and command centers into a single emergency network. He said UPTEN aims to start treatment as soon as emergency information is received, rather than waiting for the patient to reach the hospital. Under the plan, 1,200 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances will be connected to the network. Work will be undertaken to use these ambulances not merely as transportation but as mobile emergency treatment centers. In addition, 18 divisional-level command centers across the state will play an important role in operating the network. Through these centers, a system will be developed to coordinate emergency calls, ambulances, hospital beds, and specialist medical services.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, stated that under the plan, the target is to reduce emergency response time by 30% to 50%. At the same time, there is a plan to gain approximately 10 additional minutes for taking critical medical decisions before reaching the hospital. To achieve this, technologies such as real-time networking, digital alert systems, and AI-based triage have been proposed. The objective is to determine which patient should be sent to which hospital or which specialist department. In other words, the emergency system will operate on the principle of ‘Right Patient, Right Department and Right Time’.

Under the plan, consideration is also being given to making the general public a part of the emergency response system. For this, a three-tier first responder network is being planned. The first level will include those who can provide immediate assistance, including police, ambulance drivers, fire services, and highway patrol. The second level will include police, Home Guards, and other institutional responders. In contrast, the third level will consist of ordinary citizens trained in basic emergency response and prepared to provide initial assistance when required.

Under the plan, all citizens will receive free emergency treatment for up to 48 hours. The objective is to reduce the immediate burden of treatment expenses on patients and their families in the event of an accident or serious illness, so treatment is not delayed for financial reasons. Along with this, emphasis has also been laid on ensuring a separate budget, human resource policy and availability of specialist doctors for UPTEN. In addition, steps such as creating an Emergency Medicine Officer (EMO) cadre, pay scales in line with AIIMS, and an incentive system for specialist doctors are included.