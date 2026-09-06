'The Govt Before 2017 Did Not Even Take Cognizance Of Floods; All The Money Used To Be Swallowed By SP Goons': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Mumbai: During a relief material distribution programme for 800 families affected by the severe flooding in the Mandakini River, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted the previous government. He stated, “Before 2017, when floods occurred, the government of the time did not even take cognizance of them. When there was a lot of outcry, victims were merely given dry bread in the name of relief, while all the money intended for relief was swallowed up by Samajwadi Party (SP) goons, leaving the poor, weak, and underprivileged people with nothing.”

CM Yogi further noted, “While flood victims previously did not receive even a single kilogram of relief material, approximately 50 kilograms of relief material are now being provided.”

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and assessed the situation. Thereafter, relief material was distributed to 800 flood-affected families. Families rendered homeless by the flood were also given land allotment certificates for housing and relief assistance from the Aapda Mochak Nidhi (Disaster Relief Fund). During the programme, the Chief Minister enquired about the well-being of the affected people and interacted with children after giving them chocolates.

The Chief Minister said, “When Lord Ram was exiled, Chitrakoot gave Him shelter. Now that the people of Chitrakoot are facing a crisis, I stand with them as a devotee of the Lord.” He asserted that the government stands with poor and affected families in every situation.

Assuring flood-affected poor people, farmers, youth, women, traders and saints, the Chief Minister stated, “Whoever has suffered losses will receive every possible assistance from the government.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to the sacred land of Chitrakoot and remarked, “The land where Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram spent nearly 12 years in the company of sages and seers while giving shape to the concept of Ram Rajya remains a major centre of faith and spiritual practice even today.”

The Chief Minister said, “Affected families should not consider themselves alone in this hour of disaster. The double-engine government, along with crores of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, stands with them.”

CM Yogi first conducted an aerial survey of the devastation caused by the recent severe disaster in the Mandakini River and later undertook a ground inspection of Ramghat and nearby affected areas to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister said that on the day Chitrakoot was suddenly hit by floods, he was visiting flood-affected areas in Ballia. As soon as he received information, he instructed the DG PAC from Lucknow and immediately dispatched additional flood control companies of SDRF and PAC to Chitrakoot. At that time, only one SDRF company was deployed in the district, but within the next two to three hours, a total of eight companies of SDRF, NDRF and PAC flood units were engaged in relief and rescue operations, and a campaign was launched on a war footing. The same evening, a review of relief operations was conducted through video conferencing with the district administration and senior officials. Officials were directed to immediately move all people trapped in their homes to safe locations.

The Chief Minister said, “For the first time, the water level in the Mandakini River had risen on such a large scale. Last year, the region received approximately 360 millimetres of rainfall, whereas this time the level has reached nearly double. Even the permanent bridge used by heavy vehicles travelling towards Madhya Pradesh has been washed away.”

CM Yogi further remarked, “If even a strong bridge can be washed away, one can easily imagine the condition of ordinary houses.” He added that in view of the severity of the disaster, a detailed meeting would be held with the administration to determine an action plan.

The Chief Minister stated that unplanned construction in the river’s catchment area can become a major cause of such disasters. He said, “When a river flows in its natural form, encroachments and constructions within its course are washed away. Therefore, such construction in the catchment area must be avoided, and adequate passage for the river’s natural flow must be ensured.”

CM Yogi highlighted, “Despite such a severe flood, there was no loss of human life due to the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, Kamadnath, Hanuman and the land of penance of Chitrakoot’s sages and seers.”

Assuring the flood-affected people, the Chief Minister said that they are not alone in this hour of disaster. He stated, “Whatever losses have been suffered by ordinary families, traders, monasteries, temples and ghats due to the flood, arrangements for government assistance will be made.”

The Chief Minister informed that he had already directed that if the house of any poor person or any other individual is completely destroyed in a flood or fire incident, a new house should be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana according to eligibility. If the person is not eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a new house and land lease should be provided immediately under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

He added that adequate health facilities have also been arranged in flood-affected areas. Those stranded due to waterlogging or excessive flooding should be moved to safe relief camps. Directions have been issued to ensure food, security, medical care and every other necessary facility for affected people in relief camps.

Recalling an inspection of flood relief operations in 2017, CM Yogi mentioned that he had asked officials at the time what assistance was being provided to the affected families. He was told that dry bread was being given. The Chief Minister told the officials, “If you are given only dry bread for 10 days, will you be able to survive? If you cannot, then why should our people?” Following this, he directed that complete relief kits be prepared for affected families.

CM Yogi remarked, “Relief material would be provided to every needy family. It includes 10 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of flour, 10 kilograms of potatoes, 2 kilograms of arhar dal, 1 litre of refined or mustard oil, gram, lai, chilli, spices, coriander, turmeric and other essential items.”

He added, “Along with food items, affected families are also provided a dignity kit. Essential items including buckets, mugs, covered buckets and raincoats are also being supplied. In this way, 26 items are being provided through the relief package. Its total weight is approximately 50 kilograms.”

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the funds provided for disaster relief reach every affected family without any discrimination.

CM Yogi stated, “During this season, water enters snake burrows and other places, causing snakes, scorpions and wild animals to come out. Therefore, immediate availability of necessary medicines and vaccines should be ensured at all health centres, whether Community Health Centres or District Hospitals. Anti-snake venom should be made immediately and free of cost available in cases of snakebite, and anti-rabies vaccines should be made immediately and free of cost available in cases of dog bites or attacks by wild animals.”

He remarked, “Unfortunately, if a person dies due to drowning or lightning strikes, or if there is loss of life due to an attack by a wild animal in a human-wildlife conflict, the concerned family should be provided assistance of Rs 4 lakh under disaster relief within 24 hours.”

The Chief Minister said that during his previous visit to Chitrakoot, he had gifted development projects worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore. He assured, “The double-engine government will provide all possible assistance to help Chitrakoot overcome this crisis.”

CM Yogi informed that a survey would also be conducted to assess crop losses caused by the flood.

The Chief Minister stated, “There would be no shortage of funds for rebuilding roads damaged by the flood, repairing ghats, and restoring damaged electricity wires and poles.” He told the affected people that the government stands with them and will work with full commitment to provide every possible assistance.

On this occasion, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, district in-charge minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Manikpur MLA Avinash Chandra Dwivedi, District Panchayat Chairman Ashok Jatav, Municipal Council Chairman Narendra Gupta, District Cooperative Bank Chairman Pankaj Agrawal, BJP District President Mahendra Kotare, former MP R.K. Singh Patel and others were present.