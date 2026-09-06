After Returning From Rain-Affected Chitrakoot Dham, CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Major Meeting And Issues Directions To Officials |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, upon returning from a visit to the heavy rainfall-affected Chitrakoot district, held a meeting with senior officials on Sunday to review relief and rehabilitation operations. He stated, “Every possible assistance should be provided to affected families, and immediate surveys of crop and house damage should be conducted so that eligible people receive assistance in accordance with rules.”

The Chief Minister directed that encroachments in the catchment area of the Mandakini River be identified and removed, a safety audit be conducted of the foot over bridge built over the river, and a concrete action plan be prepared to ensure that under no circumstances does sewer or drain water enter the Mandakini. He also directed that the damage suffered by traders and maths-temples of Chitrakoot Dham be assessed and assistance provided, and that a long-term action plan be prepared to reduce losses arising from such situations in the future.

CM Yogi said, “The survey of crop damage suffered by farmers affected by the floods should be completed at the earliest and eligible farmers should be provided compensation in accordance with rules. Families whose houses have been completely damaged should be provided the benefit of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Financial assistance should also be provided to affected families for the repair of partially damaged houses.”

The Chief Minister directed that the damage suffered by traders of Chitrakoot Dham be assessed. He stated, “Special arrangements should be made to provide assistance and compensation to affected traders. Damage suffered by maths and temples should also be surveyed, and repair work should be commenced at the earliest. The government will extend necessary support for the preservation of these religious and cultural sites.”

Reviewing the relief operations, the Chief Minister directed that distribution of the remaining relief kits among affected people be ensured within 48 hours. He said, “There should be no negligence of any kind in delivering relief materials. The administration should remain continuously present among affected families and provide assistance according to their needs.”

CM Yogi also instructed that special vigilance be maintained regarding health services in flood-affected areas. He remarked, “Health Department teams should remain continuously available in flood-affected areas and affected people should receive necessary medical assistance on time.”

The Chief Minister noted that the possibility of the spread of infectious diseases increases after floodwaters recede. In view of this, special attention should be paid to cleanliness, safe drinking water, and essential health-related arrangements in affected areas. Under the leadership of the Chief Medical Officer, Health Department teams should maintain continuous monitoring in affected areas and ensure immediate treatment and necessary action if symptoms of any disease emerge.

The Chief Minister directed government officials regarding encroachments in the catchment area of the Mandakini River to hold consultations with district officials, public representatives, and local citizens. He stated, “Encroachments in the catchment area should be identified and removed in accordance with rules. At the same time, the necessary action plan for the expansion of the ghats should be prepared.”

The Chief Minister instructed that under no circumstances should sewer or drain water flow into the sacred Mandakini River. For this purpose, the Tourism, Irrigation, and Urban Development Departments should prepare and implement a concrete action plan through mutual coordination. He said that the Mandakini is linked to the faith of Chitrakoot. Maintaining its cleanliness and purity is the responsibility of all concerned departments.

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Keeping in view the safety of the foot over bridge built over the Mandakini River, the Chief Minister directed the PWD to conduct its safety audit. He stated, “The safety of construction works related to public safety should be ensured and immediate corrective action taken wherever necessary.”

CM Yogi also reviewed the construction work of the road leading from Chitrakoot Dham to the airport. He directed that the work on this route must be completed before Vijayadashami under all circumstances. The reasons for the delay in the work should be reviewed and accountability fixed for those concerned.

The Chief Minister directed that gaushalas be inspected to ensure the safety of livestock and that adequate fodder arrangements be ensured there. He also instructed that all necessary measures be taken to prevent Lumpy Disease. The Chief Minister said, “Along with relief and rehabilitation, an action plan should be prepared for Chitrakoot that can reduce losses arising from excessive rainfall and flood situations in the future. Special attention should be paid to the natural flow of the Mandakini, the catchment area, encroachments, drainage, and other necessary arrangements.”