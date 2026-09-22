Yogi Government To Procure Over 1 Million Cartridges For Training Of 41,424 Home Guard Recruits | AI

Lucknow: Yogi Government is set to procure more than 1 million cartridges of 5.56 mm rifles for weapons handling and firing practice during the training of 41,424 Home Guard recruits. The Home Guards Department will carry out the procurement through the STF. The department will spend Rs 3.55 crore for this purpose. This is the first time in Uttar Pradesh that more than 1 million cartridges are being purchased for training of Home Guard recruits.

The enrolment process for 41,424 vacant Home Guard posts is underway. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for these candidates is in its final stage. After the results for 41,424 vacant Home Guard posts are declared, the enrolment process for an additional 7,600 vacant posts will also be initiated.

Director General of Home Guards Dhruvakant Thakur said that law and order in the state is being strengthened under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy. Along with reinforcing the police and security system, emphasis is also being laid on enhancing human resources and training capacity at various levels.

He stated that under the Yogi Government’s Mission Rozgar initiative, the recruitment process for 41,424 Home Guard candidates has now reached its final stage. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently underway and nearing completion. Recruitment results are expected to be declared by the end of September. Following this, the medical examination and police verification process for successful candidates is targeted to be completed in October. After all formalities are completed, selected candidates will be sent for training in November.

DG Home Guards D.K. Thakur said preparations are underway to begin training of newly selected 41,424 Home Guard recruits from November. During training, recruits will be instructed in Home Guard responsibilities, discipline, assisting in maintaining law and order, roles during disasters and emergencies, and weapons handling. In view of this, arrangements for the required resources have also been initiated on instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make the training program more effective.

For weapons handling and firing practice during training, more than 1 million cartridges will be procured. The process of purchasing cartridges for 5.56 mm SLR rifles through STF has already been initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 3.55 crore. He further stated that along with the cartridges, the department will also procure 155 SLR rifles through the STF at a cost of around Rs 1.44 crore.

The newly selected 41,424 Home Guard recruits will undergo 90 days of training, which is proposed to commence in November. The training is expected to be completed by January, and the newly selected Home Guard personnel will be deployed in the field by February.