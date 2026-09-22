The Noose Will Tighten Further On Criminals In UP; ‘Special 32’ To Handle Crime Scene Management | AI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is preparing to intensify its crackdown on criminals. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, efforts have begun to strengthen the government’s zero-tolerance policy with the support of scientific investigation. To preserve evidence left behind at crime scenes and advance investigations through scientific methods, the police are preparing a cadre of “Special 32 Officers.”

After providing 40 days of training to 100 officers each in six batches, 32 selected officers are now being given master training in Forensic Science and Crime Scene Management. Their expertise will subsequently be utilized to strengthen crime scene management capabilities of the police across all 75 districts.

Crime scenes will now be secured scientifically, and investigations will receive a stronger foundation through the identification of even the smallest pieces of evidence. This will also enable faster and stricter action against criminals. With this objective, the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS), Lucknow, is specially preparing 32 officers through master training. Artificial crime scenes will also be created during the training to assess the officers’ practical proficiency.

A total of 100 police officers in each of six batches have already undergone 40 days of training. These officers subsequently trained other police personnel in their respective districts. Now, the top 32 officers selected from among these trained personnel are being taken to the next level of specialization in Forensic Science and Crime Scene Management. UPSIFS Founding Director Dr. G.K. Goswami stated that this special training is being provided to police officers who performed at the top during the training programme. He noted that the practical proficiency of police officers will be further enhanced this time. For this purpose, artificial crime scenes will be created, and their capabilities will also be tested.

Dr. Goswami stated that special attention must be given to Crime Scene Management to address the challenges that arise during criminal investigations. With this objective, UPSIFS has initiated hands-on training. The master training in Forensic Science and Crime Scene Management places emphasis on practical experience, or experiential learning. Along with lectures by experts, officers are being provided knowledge on various aspects through hands-on sessions.

The training focuses on rules related to search and seizure at crime scenes, crime scene notes, photography, videography, identification, and the process of collecting evidence. Officers are also being taught the intricacies of scientifically identifying and safely collecting evidence such as fingerprints and blood samples. The objective is to ensure that crucial evidence present at crime scenes is not overlooked and can be properly preserved for use in further investigation. This is expected to provide investigations with a stronger evidence-based foundation.

The training also includes practical instruction related to crime scenes at different times of the day and night and at various locations. In addition, officers are being made aware of the importance of fieldwork while keeping in mind the challenges encountered at actual crime scenes. Police officers are also being prepared to deal with situations where attempts may be made to destroy evidence, conceal evidence, or provide misleading information. The emphasis is on preserving crime scenes and advancing the process of scientific investigation in a systematic manner.

Following the training of 600 officers in six batches, the master training of 32 officers is intended to take the training system to the next level. Their expertise will later be utilized to enhance the capabilities of other police officers associated with Crime Scene Management in the districts. The broader objective of this entire exercise is to strengthen the link between crime scenes, clues, scientific evidence, and investigation. Better preservation and scientific collection of evidence will provide a stronger foundation for investigations and also improve the quality of presenting facts during judicial proceedings.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasis is being placed not only on a zero-tolerance policy towards crime but also on continuously strengthening the police investigation system. In a system that accords the highest priority to the safety of the people of the state, the ability to collect evidence from serious crime scenes and conduct scientific examinations of that evidence is crucial. The “Special 32” will serve as the expert link in this system. After their training is completed, their experience and expertise will be utilized in broader police training programmes, enabling further strengthening of Crime Scene Management and scientific investigation capabilities across all 75 districts.