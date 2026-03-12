Yogi Government Strengthens Power, Infrastructure To Transform Uttar Pradesh Into Data Center Hub | ANI

Lucknow: To develop the state as one of the country’s leading data center hubs, the Yogi government is placing special emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted power supply and strengthening infrastructure.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Policy 2021, several steps have been taken to guarantee energy supply and modern infrastructure for data center parks. These initiatives are significantly promoting large-scale technology investments in the state.

To provide stable and uninterrupted electricity to the data center industry, the Yogi government has implemented a dual-grid power supply system. This arrangement is considered one of the most critical requirements for data center operations.

The state’s first data center park, developed by the Hiranandani Group in Greater Noida, is already operational. Companies such as Adani and NTT have also taken steps in this direction.

The state government has ensured 24-hour electricity availability for data center parks and units.

Dedicated power feeders will be provided to these projects to prevent any disruption in operations.

The government believes that continuous power supply is a key factor in attracting investments in the data center industry.

Additionally, the policy includes a dual-grid power supply provision, under which data center parks will receive electricity from two separate sources. This will ensure that even if one grid faces an issue, data center operations will not be affected. Since continuous functioning is crucial in the data center industry, the dual-grid system will play an important role in meeting this requirement.

To reduce energy costs, the Yogi government has also enabled the open access facility for electricity purchase. Under this provision, data center units are allowed to buy power from the open market at competitive rates. This will allow companies to choose affordable and stable energy sources according to their requirements.

As a result, operational costs will decrease and a more favorable investment environment will be created.

The state has set a target of developing data center clusters with a capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030. According to the government’s plan, eight data center parks will be developed with an investment of around ₹30,000 crore, with a total capacity of approximately 900 megawatts. Work on several of these projects is already underway.

So far, the Yogi government has issued Letters of Comfort for eight projects, including six data center parks and two data center units.

Apart from power supply, essential infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer systems, and other industrial facilities for data center parks is also being developed on a priority basis.

Industrial development authorities have been instructed to ensure that required infrastructure is made available to these projects in a timely manner.

Experts believe that a strong power system and modern infrastructure form the foundation of growth for the data center industry. With policy-driven incentives and an improved energy ecosystem, several major companies are showing interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh.