Varanasi Woman Builds ‘Banarasi Honey’ Brand With Help Of Yogi Government Scheme

Lucknow: Shivani Patel from Odar village in Varanasi is turning Yogi government’s vision of women empowerment and ‘Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh’ into reality. Through 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' (CM-YUVA scheme), Shivani not only transformed her own life but also set a strong example of women empowerment. She has successfully turned beekeeping into a thriving brand known as ‘Banarasi Honey.’

Shivani shared that she once worked in private sector, but always aspired to start her own business. Determined to turn her dreams into reality, she began her entrepreneurial journey with just five bee boxes. One of the biggest challenges in starting a new business is arranging capital. Shivani’s aspirations received a major boost when she learned about the 'CM-YUVA scheme' of Uttar Pradesh government.

Under this ambitious initiative of Yogi government, Shivani received financial assistance in the form of an interest-free loan, which helped remove the barrier of initial capital. With this support, she was able to purchase more bee boxes and expand her beekeeping activities. As a result, her income has increased significantly.

Shivani says that once she received loan under the scheme, her honey production increased to such an extent that she established her own brand. She personally supervises the bee boxes and with the help of her family members, extracts the honey while ensuring its purity. Her products now include different varieties such as multiflora honey and mustard honey.

Shivani Patel’s journey proves that with right vision and government support, women can overcome any obstacle and achieve success in entrepreneurship.