Yogi Cabinet Approves ₹753 Crore Ganga Bridge Connecting Kanpur Trans Ganga City

Yogi Adityanath Cabinet Approves Affordable Housing And Rental Housing Policy | ANI

Lucknow: In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approval has been granted for the construction of a new bridge over the Ganga River in Kanpur district to connect Trans Ganga City with the main city. The project will be carried out under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission.

Under this project, a four-lane high-level bridge along with its approach roads will be constructed across the Ganga River. At the proposed location, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is developing Trans Ganga City, where there is a plan to relocate several industrial units from Kanpur and nearby areas.

According to the government, once Trans Ganga City is fully developed, the movement of both heavy and light vehicles across the Ganga River will increase significantly. This could further intensify traffic congestion on the existing Ganga Barrage route. Keeping this in mind, the decision has been taken to construct a new bridge across the river.

Considering the expected traffic load, instead of constructing a single four-lane bridge, a proposal has been made to build two separate bridges of two lanes each. This will help distribute traffic more efficiently and prevent excessive pressure on a single structure, ensuring smoother movement of vehicles.

Read Also UP Cabinet Approves OTS 2026 Scheme To Recover ₹13,000 Crore Dues

The total approved cost of the project is approximately ₹753.13 crore. Out of this, ₹460 crore will be provided under the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission, while the remaining amount will be borne by the concerned authority from its own resources. This project is expected to significantly benefit industrial development and traffic management in the Kanpur region.